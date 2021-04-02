Vaccinations available next week at 5 county providers

COVID-19 vaccines will be available at five vaccination providers in Fayette County next week, and two regional locations — Wilmington Air Park and Adena’s PACCAR Medical Education Center in Chillicothe.

Looking for a vaccine? Here are some things to know before you go:

1. Parental or legal guardian consent is required for 16 and 17 year old individuals.

2. Pfizer is the only vaccine authorized for 16 and 17 year olds.

3. Adults who are 18 or older can receive any of the three approved vaccines, Moderna (2-dose), Pfizer (2-dose), or Johnson & Johnson (1-dose).

4. The first and second dose must be scheduled at the same location.

“On behalf of all providers, we ask that you please do not make appointments at multiple locations,” said Missy Smith, Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) public information officer. “If you are shopping around and find a dose sooner or closer to home, please cancel any existing appointments. This will help us to open that spot for someone else in need, and it also prevents wasted doses.”

According to Smith, FCPH is not currently aware of any Fayette County providers receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week. Johnson & Johnson will be administered at regional locations in Wilmington and Chillicothe.

“We do want to emphasize that all available COVID-19 vaccines have been proven safe and effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19,” Smith said. “Getting vaccinated with the first vaccine available to you can help protect you.”

Eligible individuals can receive a vaccine from any provider of their choice. The vaccine is offered at no cost at all locations. Vaccine providers can bill a patient’s insurance for a fee to administer the vaccine, but will not be able to charge the patient. Providers can seek reimbursement for uninsured patients from a provider relief fund.

Fayette County Public Vaccination Providers for the week of April 5

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) – Next week, FCPH will host a first dose clinic on Thursday, April 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for 18+. The Moderna vaccine will be offered at this clinic. Visit faycohd.org or call 740-335-5910 to make an appointment.

Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) – First dose appointments will resume on April 7. FCMH will offer Pfizer. Please call 740-333-2743 to schedule an appointment on April 7 or later.

Kroger – Visit kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccine or call the Kroger COVID-19 vaccine helpline at 866-211-5320 for the latest information on vaccine eligibility and availability in your area and to schedule an appointment.

HealthSource of Ohio – HealthSource will offer the Moderna vaccine next week and will accept new vaccine requests according to State of Ohio guidelines (individuals age 18 and older). Please visit their website www.healthsourceofohio or call (740) 335-8490 to request an appointment.

Walgreens – Walgreens is vaccinating eligible individuals by appointment only through walgreens.com. The portal opens up each Saturday for Monday-Saturday appointments. If it says “no appointments available,” they are fully booked. Schedule at walgreens.com/schedulevaccine.

Regional mass vaccination sites –

Adena (Chillicothe) – Adena’s mass vaccination administration at PACCAR Medical Education Center is by appointment only, Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vaccination appointments can be made by individuals 18 years of age and older by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634) or visiting gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Wilmington Air Park – Registration is now available for the mass vaccination site at Wilmington Air Park that will begin operations on Thursday, April 1. They will be offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. To book an appointment, please visit https://www.kroger.com/rx/covid-eligibility or call toll-free 866-211-5320.

Transportation

– The Fayette County Transportation Program will transport anyone in Fayette County who needs to get their vaccine appointment, as long as they have a confirmed appointment scheduled. Anyone who needs transportation is asked to call 740-335-9628 to schedule as soon as they have an appointment time for the vaccine.

Fayette County is orange

– Although Fayette County remains orange/level 2 on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System (OPHAS), new cases are increasing. Over the past two weeks, 27 new cases have been reported, or the equivalent of 94.65 per 100,000 people. If the number of new cases rises above 100 per 100,000, Fayette County will return to red on OPHAS. FCPH asks residents to remember to use all of the tools in their toolbox to stop the spread of COVID-19 – wash your hands, watch your distance, wear a mask, stay home when sick, and get vaccinated.

Stay up-to-date on vaccine availability in Fayette County, visit faycohd.org or https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.

Senator Bob Peterson received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Wednesday’s clinic. Shown with Sen. Peterson is FCPH Clerk Donna Butler. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_Bob-Peterson-and-Donna-Butler.jpg Senator Bob Peterson received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Wednesday’s clinic. Shown with Sen. Peterson is FCPH Clerk Donna Butler. Courtesy photos The Fayette County Commissioners generously supported the efforts of Fayette County Public Health and the Medical Reserve Corps by providing dinner for the extended hours clinic. Shown are Commissioner Tony Anderson, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Megan Batson, Deputy Health Commissioner Leigh Cannon and Jim Garland. Dan Dean is not pictured. Doughnuts were provided by Dianna Kelly and an anonymous donor provided lunch. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_Tony-Anderson-Megan-Batson-Leigh-Cannon-Jim-Garland.jpg The Fayette County Commissioners generously supported the efforts of Fayette County Public Health and the Medical Reserve Corps by providing dinner for the extended hours clinic. Shown are Commissioner Tony Anderson, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Megan Batson, Deputy Health Commissioner Leigh Cannon and Jim Garland. Dan Dean is not pictured. Doughnuts were provided by Dianna Kelly and an anonymous donor provided lunch. Courtesy photos Damon Reynolds is one of many Fayette County residents who have utilized Community Action Transportation to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. FCPH expressed appreciation to the program for removing barriers by providing transportation to residents so they can get to a confirmed COVID-19 vaccine appointment. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_Damon-Reynolds-CAC.jpg Damon Reynolds is one of many Fayette County residents who have utilized Community Action Transportation to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. FCPH expressed appreciation to the program for removing barriers by providing transportation to residents so they can get to a confirmed COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Courtesy photos