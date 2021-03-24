5,000th dose given at FCPH

Fayette County Public Health gave its 5,000th dose of the COVID-19 vaccination at a Moderna clinic on Tuesday at the Fayette County Fairgrounds.

Julie Stepter received the milestone dose to complete her vaccination series. As of Tuesday, in total, 5,893 residents have started and 3,844 have completed vaccinations.

“We would like to express our appreciation to the Fayette County Agricultural Society for their partnership and for allowing us to use the Mahan building (at the fairgrounds). Not only is the site perfect for mass vaccinations but the support from Faith Cottrill and the ag society has been instrumental in allowing these vaccination clinics to run smoothly,” said Missy Smith, FCPH public information officer. “We are also thankful for the dedicated individuals who volunteer through the Medical Reserve Corps. They show up week after week, selflessly, to help get our community vaccinated and we appreciate them so much!”

Also this week, the Association of Ohio Health Commissioners (AOHC) extended its “sincere congratulations and appreciation to its members, the 113 local health departments across Ohio, for reaching the milestone of providing one million COVID-19 vaccinations! In less than three months, this significant achievement has been accomplished, but we know the effort will continue till Ohio’s citizens are fully vaccinated.”

AOHC thanked the many local health department staff, volunteers, and community partners for their tireless efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year, including this most recent achievement.

“We know your highest priority is the health and safety of your communities, and we applaud your perseverance in responding to this once-in-a-century pandemic, oftentimes in the face of undeserved criticism and personal attack,” a statement said. “On behalf of its members, AOHC encourages all Ohioans to get their vaccine – it is safe, effective, and available throughout Ohio from more than 700 providers. All three vaccines currently available are highly effective with minimal side effects, so get the one that is most quickly available to you. Getting vaccinated is the quickest way to get past the threat of this horrible virus and resume some sense of normalcy in our everyday lives.”

AOHC is the statewide association that represents the 113 local health departments in Ohio. The mission of AOHC is to promote strong local public health leadership, form meaningful relationships with local, state and federal public health stakeholders, and advocate for an effective and efficient local governmental public health system.

Celebrating with Julie are the staff and volunteers at Tuesday's clinic – Becky Allman, Tonda Bradley, Ashley Roberts, Holly Johnson, Cindy Throckmorton, Kristyna Bowers (volunteer), Heidi Phipps, Kate Halliday, Dana Kellenberger (volunteer), Megan Batson and Brian Jenks (volunteer). Not pictured are Leigh Cannon, Charity Lanning, and volunteer Jennifer Pieratt.

Milestone reached Tuesday at COVID vaccination clinic on fairgrounds