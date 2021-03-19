SPVMHC recognizes Fayette Clinic

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fayette County Clinic became “Ground Zero” for the psychiatric team of Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Center (SPVMHC).

In midst of a shut-down and face-to-face appointments becoming more risky due to the pandemic, Dr. Robin Norman, the medical director for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at SPVMHC, started providing all of her services via telehealth out of the Fayette County Clinic.

Dr. Norman and her team worked diligently to allow access to and continue psychiatric care to all clients.

Special safety protocols were taken to provide car side treatment and eventually telehealth services to residents in Fayette, Highland, Pickaway and Ross counties.

Dr. Norman and Fayette County Clinic’s clerical team were all instrumental in keeping psychiatric services going through the pandemic. She provides direct psychiatric services to children, adolescents, and adults from Fayette, Highland, Pickaway and Ross counties.

Lisa Wolffe, CNP, works closely with Dr. Norman to treat adult patients from the above-mentioned counties. Dr. Norman and her team currently serve over 900 clients at the Fayette County Clinic “Ground Zero” location.

Dr. Norman graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine in 1991. She completed psychiatric residency training and a fellowship in child and adolescent psychiatry in 1991 at West Virginia University Chestnut Ridge Hospital. She has worked in community mental health, foster care, and private practice in Ohio and West Virginia.

Dr. Norman enjoys family dynamics and the unique challenges that children and adolescents present.

Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Clinic—Dr. Robin Norman (center) with Fayette County Clinic’s clerical team Mary Stewart (right) and Michelle Hoagland (left). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/03/web1_IMG_8120.jpg Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Clinic—Dr. Robin Norman (center) with Fayette County Clinic’s clerical team Mary Stewart (right) and Michelle Hoagland (left). Courtesy photo