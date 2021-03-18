County goes from ‘red’ to ‘orange’

For the first time since Oct. 8, Fayette County’s Ohio Public Health Advisory System COVID-19 risk level has decreased from the red (highest) level to orange (level 2).

On Thursday, Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) reported 20 COVID cases over the last two weeks, which is equivalent to 70.11 cases per 100,000 people.

FCPH Deputy Health Commissioner Leigh Cannon released the following statement:

“The last 5 months of being a RED county have probably been the most difficult months out of the entire pandemic. Each phase so far has had its unique and daunting challenges, but the last 5 months have been the most challenging. The daily case counts were overwhelming, to say the least on top of impending vaccination planning. The days were long and the nights were tiring, yet we kept showing up and doing what we do best. I cannot say enough wonderful things about the Fayette County Public Health staff and our volunteers. I have always felt like we’re a family, and the last year only strengthened that notion. Not only did we keep fighting throughout this haze of red doom and gloom, so did all of you, our outstanding community.

“I want everyone to know that this team here at the health department feels this pandemic very deeply. I often get asked, ‘How do you guys do this every day?’ and I always answer with ‘I really do not know.’ We just do it! Strong people are not always born strong. Strong people are strong when being strong and brave is the only choice that they have. This community is lucky to have such lovely and caring people looking out for them not only in a time of crisis but all of the time.

“Thank you Fayette County for your patience, perseverance, and support throughout the last 12 months, especially the last 5. I want you all to know how insanely excited I am that we are ORANGE! When I received the call yesterday, I had tears in my eyes.

“I want to caution us all though and remind everyone that going orange does not mean rip off the masks, have huge parties, throw caution to the wind or forget about all of the public health orders still in effect. We have a chance to get to yellow and possibly help the state lift some of these restrictions we are all ready to part ways with once and for all. Please do not give up on us now! I am a firm believer that you must always keep going forward and never look back!

“Even though we all do not agree on everything all of the time, we can all agree that we want some sort of normalcy back. Let’s stay strong for a tad bit longer Fayette County! We are counting on YOU ALL! Congratulations to helping us get back to ORANGE. Here we come team YELLOW!”

Vaccination provider update

Fayette County will receive at least 800 first dose vaccines for the week of March 22, and these will be available to individuals 40 and older who want to receive a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. Other eligible individuals include people with specific medical conditions that may increase their risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19, and Ohioans who work in certain occupations, including child care services, funeral services, and law enforcement and correction services.

Eligible individuals can receive a vaccine from the provider of their choice. Individuals may be asked to confirm during the registration or screening process that they are eligible to receive the vaccine based on a qualifying medical condition or based on their occupation. Vaccine recipients must be age 16 or older to be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, and age 18 or older to be eligible for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Fayette County Public Vaccination Providers for the week of March 22

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) – Next week, FCPH will host a clinic on Wednesday, March 24 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for eligible individuals. The 1st dose of the Moderna vaccine will be offered at this clinic. Visit faycohd.org or call 740-335-5910 to make an appointment.

Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) – FCMH is now scheduling appointments for eligible individuals. Please call 740-333-2743.

Kroger – Visit kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccine or call the Kroger COVID-19 vaccine helpline at 866-211-5320 for the latest information on vaccine eligibility and availability in your area and to schedule an appointment.

HealthSource of Ohio – HealthSource is accepting new vaccine requests according to State of Ohio guidelines (individuals age 50 and older). Please visit www.healthsourceofohio or call (740) 335-8490 to request an appointment.

Walgreens – Walgreens is vaccinating eligible individuals. For an appointment, it is recommended to schedule online at walgreens.com/schedulevaccine. You may also call 740-335-3180.

Transportation – The Fayette County Transportation Program will transport anyone in Fayette County who needs to get their vaccine appointment, as long as they have a confirmed appointment scheduled. Anyone who needs transportation is asked to call 740-335-9628 to schedule as soon as they have an appointment time for the vaccine.

Individuals in Fayette County who are not yet eligible for a vaccine but would like to receive one may sign up for the “no waste” list. This list is for people who are not yet eligible but are willing to come on short notice if FCPH has extra doses at the end of a clinic day. Sign up here: http://bit.ly/C19wlist. This link is also available at faycohd.org.

Ohioans currently eligible for a vaccine:

Eligible by age: 40 and older.

Eligible by medical condition:

– Cancer

– Chronic kidney disease

– Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

– Heart Disease

– Obesity

– People with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes.

– People with end-stage renal disease

– People with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

– Bone marrow transplant recipients.

*These are sometimes also called hematopoietic cell or stem cell transplants, and these patients are undergoing treatment primarily for cancer and certain anemias, and they face an increased risk of severe COVID-19 illness.

*This group does not include the kind of stem-cell injections people might receive for the treatment of orthopedic problems, especially for their knees.

– Pregnant women.

– Sickle cell anemia.

– Down syndrome.

– Cystic fibrosis.

– Muscular dystrophy.

– Cerebral palsy.

– Spina bifida.

– People born with severe heart defects, requiring regular specialized medical care.

– People with severe type 1 diabetes, who have been hospitalized for this in the past year.

– Phenylketonuria (PKU), Tay-Sachs, and other rare, inherited metabolic disorders.

– Epilepsy with continuing seizures; hydrocephaly; microcephaly, and other severe neurological disorders.

– Turner syndrome, fragile X syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome, and other severe genetic disorders.

– People with severe asthma, who have been hospitalized for this in the past year.

– Alpha and beta thalassemia

– Solid organ transplant candidates and recipients.

Eligible by occupation:

– Child care services: Staff members at child care centers and pre-kindergarten programs who have regular, ongoing direct contact with children enrolled in these programs.

*Administrators, lead and assistant teachers, and substitute teachers enrolled in Ohio’s Professional Registry who are currently working in open child care or pre-kindergarten programs.

*Licensing specialists employed by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services or a county job and family services agency.

*The program does not include parent volunteers, board members, or owners/administrators who do not provide in-classroom support.

– Funeral services: This group includes licensed staff and active apprentices in the funeral services industry.

*Embalmers/morticians.

*Funeral home directors.

*Crematory operators.

*Apprentices.

– Law enforcement and corrections officers:

*This group includes sworn law enforcement officers and peace officers who have first responder or direct supervisory responsibilities. These individuals must be active duty, working a regular minimum of 20 hours a week. Eligibility does not include retired, “special,” or reserve officers.

Police officers.

Sheriff’s deputies.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers.

Special jurisdiction officers: Other state or federal enforcement officers such as Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) enforcement staff, pharmacy board investigators, BCI agents, state fire marshal investigators, federal transportation security officers, and other federal law enforcement officers who do not have access to vaccination from federal sources.

Corrections staff: Eligible are corrections staff, including probation and parole staff, who provide direct services to an adult or juvenile inmate or court-supervised individuals.

Firefighters: Individuals who have a valid active firefighting certificate in the State of Ohio who are active members or employees of a recognized fire department. This does not include retired, emeritus or reserve individuals.

For the latest information on vaccine availability in Fayette County, visit faycohd.org or https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.

Leigh Cannon, deputy health commissioner https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/03/web1_IMG_9960.jpg Leigh Cannon, deputy health commissioner Courtesy photos Kris Wright, RN https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/03/web1_IMG_9948.jpg Kris Wright, RN Courtesy photos Cindy Throckmorton, RN, BSN https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/03/web1_IMG_9944.jpg Cindy Throckmorton, RN, BSN Courtesy photos Liz Deis, Help Me Grow home visitor https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/03/web1_File_000-35-.jpeg Liz Deis, Help Me Grow home visitor Courtesy photos

