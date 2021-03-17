Vaccine online appointment scheduling system open

The Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) COVID-19 vaccine online appointment scheduling system is open with first dose vaccine appointment availability for individuals eligible in Phase 1B, 1C, 1D, 1E, and Phase 2 of the state’s vaccination program (see details at faycohd.org).

Next week’s clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24 by appointment only. This clinic will be for the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

To schedule online, visit faycohd.org. Individuals who require assistance can call the health department at 740-335-5910 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday-Friday to schedule an appointment. FCPH asks that you please use the online scheduling system if possible in order to keep the phone lines free for those who are unable to schedule online.

Vaccine availability is limited, and appointments will be scheduled as the supply allows. When the clinics for next week are full, the online system will post a notification and the website will be updated. Vaccinations will only be provided to those with appointments.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/03/web1_Jim-Fabin-BPM.jpeg