County to receive 700 COVID vaccines next week

Fayette County will receive 700 safe and effective Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for the week of March 15, and these will be available as first doses to individuals 50 and older who want to receive the shot.

Fayette County will not be receiving an allocation of Johnson & Johnson next week.

Other eligible individuals include people with specific medical conditions that may increase their risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19, and Ohioans who work in certain occupations, including child care services, funeral services, and law enforcement and correction services. Ohio is currently in Phases 1B, 1C, 1D, 2A and 2B of its COVID-19 vaccination program.

Individuals may be asked to confirm during the registration or screening process that they are eligible to receive the vaccine based on a qualifying medical condition or based on their occupation. Vaccine recipients must be age 16 or older to be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, and age 18 or older to be eligible for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Eligible by age: 50 and older.

Eligible by medical condition:

– People with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes.

– People with end-stage renal disease

– People with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

– Bone marrow transplant recipients.

*These are sometimes also called hematopoietic cell or stem cell transplants, and these patients are undergoing treatment primarily for cancer and certain anemias, and they face an increased risk of severe COVID-19 illness.

*This group does not include the kind of stem-cell injections people might receive for the treatment of orthopedic problems, especially for their knees.

– Pregnant women.

– Sickle cell anemia.

– Down syndrome.

– Cystic fibrosis.

– Muscular dystrophy.

– Cerebral palsy.

– Spina bifida.

– People born with severe heart defects, requiring regular specialized medical care.

– People with severe type 1 diabetes, who have been hospitalized for this in the past year.

– Phenylketonuria (PKU), Tay-Sachs, and other rare, inherited metabolic disorders.

– Epilepsy with continuing seizures; hydrocephaly; microcephaly, and other severe neurological disorders.

– Turner syndrome, fragile X syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome, and other severe genetic disorders.

– People with severe asthma, who have been hospitalized for this in the past year.

– Alpha and beta thalassemia

– Solid organ transplant candidates and recipients.

Eligible by occupation:

– Child care services: Staff members at child care centers and pre-kindergarten programs who have regular, ongoing direct contact with children enrolled in these programs.

*Administrators, lead and assistant teachers, and substitute teachers enrolled in Ohio’s Professional Registry who are currently working in open child care or pre-kindergarten programs.

*Licensing specialists employed by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services or a county job and family services agency.

*The program does not include parent volunteers, board members, or owners/administrators who do not provide in-classroom support.

– Funeral services: This group includes licensed staff and active apprentices in the funeral services industry.

*Embalmers/morticians.

*Funeral home directors.

*Crematory operators.

*Apprentices.

– Law enforcement and corrections officers:

*This group includes sworn law enforcement officers and peace officers who have first responder or direct supervisory responsibilities. These individuals must be active duty, working a regular minimum of 20 hours a week. Eligibility does not include retired, “special,” or reserve officers.

– Police officers.

– Sheriff’s deputies.

– Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers.

– Special jurisdiction officers: Other state or federal enforcement officers such as Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) enforcement staff, pharmacy board investigators, BCI agents, state fire marshal investigators, federal transportation security officers, and other federal law enforcement officers who do not have access to vaccination from federal sources.

– Corrections staff: Eligible are corrections staff, including probation and parole staff, who provide direct services to an adult or juvenile inmate or court-supervised individuals.

– Firefighters: Individuals who have a valid active firefighting certificate in the State of Ohio who are active members or employees of a recognized fire department. This does not include retired, emeritus or reserve individuals.

Fayette County Public Vaccination Providers for the week of March 15:

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) – FCPH will host a clinic on Wednesday, March 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. for eligible individuals. The Moderna vaccine will be offered at this clinic. Visit faycohd.org or call 740-335-5910 to make an appointment.

Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) – FCMH is now scheduling appointments for persons over the age of 50 and individuals with qualifying medical conditions or occupations. Please call 740-333-2743.

Kroger – Visit kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccine or call the Kroger COVID-19 vaccine helpline at 866-211-5320 for the latest information on vaccine eligibility and availability in your area and to schedule an appointment.

HealthSource of Ohio – From now until March 18, HealthSource is giving second dose vaccines only. We are not currently scheduling patients or taking new requests. We will resume scheduling on March 15. Please return to our website www.healthsourceofohio or call (740) 335-8490 at that time.

Transportation – The Fayette County Transportation Program will transport anyone in Fayette County who needs to get their vaccine appointment, as long as they have a confirmed appointment scheduled. Anyone who needs transportation is asked to call 740-335-9628 to schedule as soon as they have an appointment time for the vaccine.

Individuals in Fayette County who are not yet eligible for a vaccine but would like to receive one may sign up for the “no waste” list. This list is for people who are not yet eligible but are willing to come on short notice if there are extra doses at the end of a clinic day. Sign up here: http://bit.ly/C19wlist. This link is also available at faycohd.org.

Fayette County Public Health updates vaccination provider information weekly on its website, faycohd.org.

Ohio has rolled out a tool to assist individuals in determining if they are eligible for a shot and to assist them to book their appointment. Visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/

Roger Garringer celebrated his birthday on Tuesday by getting his second COVID-19 shot. He and his wife Sue shared their “why” for getting the vaccine. Roger wants to get back to normal — to keep his family safe and travel. Sue said she “got the shot” so they can be around their grandchildren and for safer traveling. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/03/web1_Roger-and-Sue-Garringer.jpeg Roger Garringer celebrated his birthday on Tuesday by getting his second COVID-19 shot. He and his wife Sue shared their “why” for getting the vaccine. Roger wants to get back to normal — to keep his family safe and travel. Sue said she “got the shot” so they can be around their grandchildren and for safer traveling. Courtesy photo