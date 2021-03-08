Walk-in vaccine clinic at FCMH Tuesday

A walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) for Fayette County residents who wish to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are in the eligible categories as defined by Ohio’s Vaccination Program.

The clinic will be held in the Women’s Wellness Center in Medical Arts Building 2 on the FCMH campus.

Those eligible to receive the vaccine are Fayette County residents over the age of 60 or persons of any age who are living with Type 1 diabetes, pregnant, bone marrow transplant recipients, living with ALS or who are working in childcare services, funeral services, or are law enforcement and corrections officers.

There is no charge for the vaccine.

“Since receiving the additional vaccines, our caregivers have been focused on a plan to make them available as soon as possible,” said FCMH CEO Mike Diener. “I want to thank them again for their dedication to fighting this pandemic.”

Diener noted the Moderna vaccine clinics held on Wednesdays and Thursdays will also continue but do require an appointment. Those eligible can call 740-333-2743 to schedule their vaccine.

FCMH is one of several locations in Fayette County offering safe, effective COVID-19 vaccinations to the community.

“As more vaccine options become available, we hope individuals will explore the options with their provider and make the choice that’s right for them,” said Diener.

All three of the vaccines currently approved by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) under an Emergency Use Authorization (EAU) are effective at preventing severe disease, hospitalization, and death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The public is encouraged to take the vaccine offered at the time if medically able to do so.

Also, Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) has implemented a new scheduling system for COVID-19 vaccine appointments as of Monday.

Individuals who are eligible for a vaccine may schedule their appointment directly using the links below, which can also be found on its website – faycohd.org.

Johnson & Johnson

Tuesday, March 9

3:30-6:30 p.m.

https://fcphjanssenclinicscheduling.timetap.com/#/

Moderna

Wednesday, March 10

8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

https://fcphmodernavaccinationclinic.timetap.com/#

If you require assistance, please call 740-335-5910 to schedule your appointment. FCPH asks that you please use the online link if possible in order to keep its phone lines free for those who are unable to schedule online.

Eligibility is now open to adults 60 and older, and adults with certain medical conditions or who work in certain occupations. For details, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov and click on “COVID-19 Vaccination Program” at the top of the page.

FCPH implements new scheduling system for COVID vaccine appointments