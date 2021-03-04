COVID vaccination eligibility expands

Fayette County will receive 500 first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for the week of March 8 to vaccinate the growing number of individuals who are eligible for a vaccine in the state of Ohio.

As of Thursday, March 4, Ohio is vaccinating individuals who qualify in Phases 1A, 1B, 1C, and 2. This newly-expanded eligibility includes adults 60 and older, individuals who have additional medical conditions that may increase their risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19, and Ohioans who work in certain occupations, including child care services, funeral services, and law enforcement and correction services.

Eligible individuals can receive a vaccine from the provider of their choice. Individuals may be asked to confirm during the registration or screening process that they are eligible to receive the vaccine based on a qualifying medical condition or based on their occupation.

Vaccine recipients must be age 16 or older to be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, and age 18 or older to be eligible for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Phase 2:

Ohioans, age 60 and older.

Phase 1C

Medical Conditions:

– People with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

– Bone marrow transplant recipients. *These are sometimes also called hematopoietic cell or stem cell transplants, and these patients are undergoing treatment primarily for cancer and certain anemias, and they face an increased risk of severe COVID-19 illness. This group does not include the kind of stem-cell injections people might receive for the treatment of orthopedic problems, especially for their knees.

– People with type 1 diabetes.

– Pregnant women.

Occupations:

– Child care services: Staff members at child care centers and pre-kindergarten programs who have regular, ongoing direct contact with children enrolled in these programs.

– Administrators, lead and assistant teachers, and substitute teachers enrolled in Ohio’s Professional Registry who are currently working in open child care or pre-kindergarten programs.

– Licensing specialists employed by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services or a county job and family services agency.

– The program does not include parent volunteers, board members, or owners/administrators who do not provide in-classroom support.

– Funeral services: This group includes licensed staff and active apprentices in the funeral services industry.

* Embalmers/morticians

* Funeral home directors

* Crematory operators

* Apprentices

– Law enforcement and corrections officers: This group includes sworn law enforcement officers and peace officers who have first responder or direct supervisory responsibilities. These individuals must be active duty, working a regular minimum of 20 hours a week. Eligibility does not include retired, “special,” or reserve officers.

* Police officers

* Sheriff’s deputies

* Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers.

– Special jurisdiction officers: Other state or federal enforcement officers such as Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) enforcement staff, pharmacy board investigators, BCI agents, state fire marshal investigators, federal transportation security officers, and other federal law enforcement officers who do not have access to vaccination from federal sources.

– Corrections staff: Eligible are corrections staff, including probation and parole staff, who provide direct services to an adult or juvenile inmate or court-supervised individuals.

– Firefighters: Individuals who have a valid active firefighting certificate in the State of Ohio who are active members or employees of a recognized fire department. This does not include retired, emeritus or reserve individuals.

Phase 1B:

– Ohioans, age 65 and up.

– Ohioans born with or who have early childhood conditions that are carried into adulthood which put them at a higher risk for adverse outcomes due to COVID-19.

– Sickle cell anemia

– Down syndrome

– Cystic fibrosis

– Muscular dystrophy

– Cerebral palsy

– Spina bifida.

– People born with severe heart defects, requiring regular specialized medical care.

– People with severe type 1 diabetes, who have been hospitalized for this in the past year.

– Phenylketonuria (PKU), Tay-Sachs, and other rare, inherited metabolic disorders.

– Epilepsy with continuing seizures; hydrocephaly; microcephaly, and other severe neurological disorders.

– Turner syndrome, fragile X syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome, and other severe genetic disorders.

– People with severe asthma, who have been hospitalized for this in the past year.

– Alpha and beta thalassemia

– Solid organ transplant candidates and recipients.

Fayette County Public Vaccination Providers for the week of March 8:

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) – Next week, FCPH is scheduling individuals 60 and up and individuals who are eligible in any current phase of Ohio’s vaccination plan. If you are pre-registered, you do not need to register again. FCPH staff will call you to make an appointment.

Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) – FCMH is now scheduling appointments for persons over the age of 60, persons who are diabetic, living with ALS, pregnant, bone marrow transplant recipients, or those working in childcare services, funeral services, law enforcement & corrections.Please call 740-333-2743.

Kroger – Next week Kroger pharmacies will only be providing vaccines to the current phase/included populations, seniors ages 60 and older and individuals in Phase 1B, 1C or 2. Visit kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccine or call the Kroger COVID-19 vaccine helpline at 866-211-5320 for the latest information on vaccine availability in your area.

HealthSource of Ohio – From now until March 18, HealthSource is giving second dose vaccines only. HealthSource is not currently scheduling patients or taking new requests. It will resume scheduling on March 15. Please return to its website www.healthsourceofohio or call (740) 335-8490 at that time.

Transportation

The Fayette County Transportation Program will transport anyone in Fayette County who needs to get their vaccine appointment, as long as they have a confirmed appointment scheduled. Anyone who needs transportation is asked to call 740-335-9628 to schedule as soon as they have an appointment time for the vaccine.

A statewide Vaccine Provider Locations search is available at vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov, allowing Ohioans to search by county and ZIP code to find a provider in their area to administer the vaccine.

Fayette County Public Health updates information weekly on its website, faycohd.org.

Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth recently received his COVID-19 vaccination. He is pictured with nurses Kate Halliday, Becky Allman and Teresa Wisecup. Stanforth wrote that he received the vaccine “for a safer Fayette County.” https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/03/web1_IMG_7544-1.jpg Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth recently received his COVID-19 vaccination. He is pictured with nurses Kate Halliday, Becky Allman and Teresa Wisecup. Stanforth wrote that he received the vaccine “for a safer Fayette County.” Courtesy photo

County to receive 500 first doses of Moderna vaccine next week