FCPH: COVID vaccine remains scarce

Although a new category of Ohioans will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Feb. 15, Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) asks the public to keep in mind that the vaccine remains scarce.

“Fayette County is only receiving 300 first doses for next week between all of the current vaccination providers, as far as we know right now, and only 100 of those are allotted to FCPH,” said Leigh Cannon, MPH, deputy health commissioner. “This is fewer doses than we have been receiving. At the current rate that we are getting vaccines, it will take weeks, if not months, to vaccinate everyone in Phase 1b who chooses to get a vaccination. At this time we have just over 1,000 individuals pre-registered with us, and we will be vaccinating those individuals before moving on to the next eligibility group. Please remain patient.”

The new eligibility group includes Ohioans with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset, and inherited conditions including sickle cell anemia; Down syndrome; cystic fibrosis; muscular dystrophy; cerebral palsy; spina bifida; people born with severe heart defects, requiring regular specialized medical care; people with severe type 1 diabetes, who have been hospitalized for this in the past year; phenylketonuria (PKU), Tay-Sachs, and other rare, inherited metabolic disorders; epilepsy with continuing seizures, hydrocephaly, microcephaly, and other severe neurological disorders; Turner syndrome, fragile X syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome, and other severe genetic disorders; people with severe asthma, who have been hospitalized for this in the past year; alpha and beta thalassemia; solid organ transplant candidate and recipients.

The State of Ohio is not requiring any additional documentation or proof of eligibility; however, providers may develop their own screening and monitoring procedures to evaluate eligibility. Individuals who meet the new eligibility category are encouraged to check with their choice of vaccination provider to determine what documentation the provider requires.

Vaccine recipients must be age 16 or older to be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, and age 18 or older to be eligible for the Moderna vaccine.

Fayette County Public Vaccination Providers for the week of Feb. 15

Fayette County Public Health – Next week, FCPH is scheduling individuals 70 and up based upon vaccine availability. If you are pre-registered, you do not need to register again. FCPH staff will call you to make an appointment. If you are not pre-registered, visit faycohd.org to do so. Pre-registration for individuals with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset, and inherited conditions as specified above will open at 8 a.m. on Feb. 15 at faycohd.org.

Fayette County Memorial Hospital – FCMH is now scheduling appointments for persons 65 years of age and older and those with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset, and inherited conditions as specified above. Please call 740-333-2743.

HealthSource of Ohio – HealthSource of Ohio will schedule appointments next week with limited availability for individuals 65 and older. Call (740) 335-8490. Online, visit: healthsourceofohio.org

Kroger – Next week Kroger pharmacies will only be providing vaccines to the current phase / included populations, seniors ages 65 and older and individuals with a severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset disorder. Visit kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccine or call the Kroger COVID-19 vaccine helpline at 866-211-5320 for the latest information on vaccine availability in your area.

Walgreens – Next week, Walgreens is vaccinating individuals who are 65 and older. For an appointment, it is recommended to schedule online at walgreens.com/schedulevaccine. You may also call 740-335-3180.

Transportation – The Fayette County Transportation Program will transport anyone in Fayette County who needs to get their vaccine appointment, as long as they have a confirmed appointment scheduled. Anyone who needs transportation is asked to call 740-335-9628 to schedule as soon as they have an appointment time for the vaccine.

Ohioans should check the websites of their local health departments and EMAs to learn more about vaccinations in their community or to sign up to receive updates from the local health department.

A statewide Vaccine Provider Locations search is available at vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov, allowing Ohioans to search by county and ZIP code to find a provider in their area to administer the vaccine.

Fayette County remains red/level 3 on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System (OPHAS). The county met two indicators: new cases per capita and the proportion of cases in a non-congregate setting. The incidence of new cases has decreased, with 122 new cases being reported in the past two weeks, or the equivalent of 427.70 per 100,000 people.

Hannah Morris was a nurse at Fayette County Public Health for 35 years. On Tuesday she received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from FCPH nurse Emily Bower, RN, BSN. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/02/web1_IMG_9918.jpg Hannah Morris was a nurse at Fayette County Public Health for 35 years. On Tuesday she received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from FCPH nurse Emily Bower, RN, BSN. Courtesy photos Fayette County Public Health nurses Kate Halliday, Tracy Dye, Cindy Throckmorton, and Amanda Brown reconstitute Pfizer vaccine. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/02/web1_IMG_9890.jpg Fayette County Public Health nurses Kate Halliday, Tracy Dye, Cindy Throckmorton, and Amanda Brown reconstitute Pfizer vaccine. Courtesy photos Charlotte and Bob Barker receive their COVID-19 vaccines from Cindy Throckmorton, RN, BSN and Tonda Bradley, RN, DON. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/02/web1_Barkers.jpg Charlotte and Bob Barker receive their COVID-19 vaccines from Cindy Throckmorton, RN, BSN and Tonda Bradley, RN, DON. Courtesy photos

