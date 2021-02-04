FCPH: COVID vaccine demand exceeds supply

As Phase 1b of Ohio’s COVID-19 vaccination plan continues next week, Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) Deputy Health Commissioner Leigh Cannon is reminding the public that the demand exceeds the supply and vaccine remains scarce.

“We are working as quickly as possible to vaccinate the identified priority populations,” said Cannon, “We appreciate your patience.”

On Thursday, FCPH reported that 377 county residents have completed their vaccinations (1.32% of the population) and 1,692 residents have received their first shots (5.93% of the population).

Since the pandemic began, Fayette County has had a cumulative total of 2,493 COVID-19 cases with 2,177 presumed recoveries, 207 hospitalizations, and 30 deaths.

Fayette County Public Vaccination Providers – This information is for the week of Feb. 8

Fayette County Public Health – FCPH will continue scheduling age-eligible individuals based upon vaccine availability. If you are pre-registered, you do not need to register again. FCPH will call you to schedule when the vaccine is available. Visit faycohd.org to pre-register.

Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) – FCMH is now scheduling appointments for persons 70 years of age and older. Please call 740-333-2743.

HealthSource of Ohio – HealthSource of Ohio will schedule appointments next week with limited availability for age-eligible individuals. Call (740) 335-8490. Online, visit: healthsourceofohio.org

Kroger – Next week Kroger pharmacies will only be providing vaccines to the current phase/included populations, seniors 65-plus. Visit //kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccine or call the Kroger COVID-19 vaccine helpline at 866-211-5320 for the latest information on vaccine availability in your area.

Walgreens – Next week, Walgreens is vaccinating individuals who are eligible per the criteria established by the Ohio Department of Health (65+). For an appointment, it is recommended to schedule online at walgreens.com/schedulevaccine. You may also call 740-335-3180.

Transportation – The Fayette County Transportation Program will transport anyone in Fayette County who needs to get their vaccine appointment, as long as they have a confirmed appointment scheduled. Anyone who needs transportation is asked to call 740-335-9628 to schedule as soon as they have an appointment time for the vaccine.

K-12 Schools – FCPH is working directly with the school districts to coordinate vaccination clinics for their employees.

While there is no mandate to receive a vaccine, vaccinations are extremely limited. Ohioans should be aware that, due to vaccine shortages, anyone who declines the vaccine at their first opportunity may not have another chance to receive it for some time.

Until a substantial number of Ohioans can be vaccinated, it is critical to continue to use all the tools available to help prevent the spread of the virus, according to FCPH. Proper prevention measures — like wearing a mask, washing your hands, and practicing social distancing — coupled with the vaccine, will provide the best protection from COVID-19.

For more information about Ohio’s vaccination distribution program, visit vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Peggy Vrettos gets her COVID-19 vaccine from MRC volunteer Jennifer Pieratt, RN. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/02/web1_Vrettos.jpg Peggy Vrettos gets her COVID-19 vaccine from MRC volunteer Jennifer Pieratt, RN. Courtesy photos Former Blue Lion basketball coach Gary Shaffer and wife Jeannie receive their vaccinations from MRC volunteer Teresa Wisecup, RN, and FCPH nurse Ashley Roberts, RN. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/02/web1_Shaffer.jpg Former Blue Lion basketball coach Gary Shaffer and wife Jeannie receive their vaccinations from MRC volunteer Teresa Wisecup, RN, and FCPH nurse Ashley Roberts, RN. Courtesy photos