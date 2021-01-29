National Wear Red Day on Friday, Feb. 5

Join me and wear something red Friday, Feb. 5 for National Wear Red Day®. This day is always the first Friday in February, which is considered Heart Month.

In 2002 the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) started Heart Truth® to raise awareness of heart disease as the number one killer in women with an emphasis of reaching women of color. In 2003 the Heart Truth® introduced the Red Dress® Pin. Joined by the American Heart Association promoting “Go Red for Women” and Department of Health and Human Services the first Friday in February has become “National Wear Red®” day.

Please help increase awareness of heart disease by wearing red this Friday. Heart Disease is a killer we can prevent or limit.

Heart Disease is one of the leading causes of death for both men and women in the US. Most people believed that it affects more men, so many women have not paid much attention to the disease.

Since raising awareness many women have been making changes in their lives to be more heart conscience. Some of the strides they’ve made have included losing weight, increasing their exercise, making a healthy behavior change and checking cholesterol levels. Even though all of this progress has been made, 1 in 3 women still die of heart disease and stroke each year.

Wear Red on the 5th, but also check your risk by knowing your heart healthy numbers. Talk to your doctor if they are above what they should be and get help in reducing your risk.

Risk factors you can* and cannot control:

– High blood pressure*

– Diabetes*

– Lack of regular activity*

– Age

– Gender

– Heredity

Know your numbers:

– Blood Pressure – Ideal is 120/80 mm Hg.

– Blood Sugar – Ideal fasting Blood Sugar is 100 mg/dL

– Body Mass Index – Ideal is 25kg/m².

– Total cholesterol – Find out your numbers and talk with your doctor.

– HDL cholesterol – Find out your numbers and talk with your doctor.

Take Action:

1. Manage blood pressure

2. Manage blood sugar

3. Control cholesterol

4. Get active

5. Eat better

6. Lose weight

7. Stop smoking

Need more information check out the American Heart Association website at https://www.heart.org or https://www.cdc.gov/vitalsigns/cardiovascular-disease.html

Pat Brinkman is the Family and Consumer Sciences Educator for Ohio State University Extension Fayette County.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/01/web1_Pat-Brinkman-bwcopy-3.jpg