New vaccination provider

Walgreens has joined the list of local COVID-19 vaccination providers in Fayette County, bringing the total number to five.

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH), Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH), HealthSource of Ohio, and Kroger are also providing the vaccine to eligible individuals.

On Tuesday, Governor Mike DeWine announced that Ohio would draw from some of the 353,000 doses reserved for nursing homes and other congregate care settings that the federal government required the state to allocate to that program. Ohio received 77,000 doses from that reserve and is sending them to Walgreens or CVS pharmacies across Ohio that are enrolled in the program.

Phase 1b – general information

Tentative dates (including past dates) to start vaccinating Phase 1B populations are:

Jan. 19—Ohioans 80 years of age and older.

Jan. 25—Ohioans 75 years of age and older; those with severe congenital or developmental disorders who are enrolled through a local county board of developmental disabilities

Feb. 1—Ohioans 70 years of age and older; employees of K-12 schools that wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid learning (not all schools will begin this week).

Feb. 8—Ohioans 65 years of age and older.

When a new age group begins, vaccinations may not be complete for the previous age group. It will take a number of weeks to distribute all of the vaccines given the limited doses available, according to FCPH.

If you need assistance with transportation to be able to receive a vaccine, please call Fayette Transportation at 740-335-9628.

Board of Developmental Disabilities – FCPH will host a clinic next week to provide the second dose of vaccine to Phase 1a individuals who are affiliated with the local Board of Developmental Disabilities (FCBDD), including people with developmental disabilities who live in group homes, residential facilities or centers and staff at those locations.

Individuals who are affiliated with FCBDD who qualify for Phase 1b will receive their first dose next week. Only individuals who work with their local developmental disabilities board, who have intellectual or developmental disabilities and a qualifying condition are currently eligible. More information will be made available later regarding individuals who have a qualifying condition but do not have an intellectual or developmental disability.

K-12 Schools – FCPH has been identified as the local vaccination partner for adults who work in K-12 schools who choose to receive the vaccine. Although Ohio will begin vaccinating that eligibility group beginning Feb. 1, no schools in Fayette County were included in next week’s distribution.

On Thursday, Governor DeWine announced that the remaining districts in the state will find out on Friday which week they will begin to receive vaccines. FCPH is working directly with the school districts to plan distribution once the vaccine is made available.

Public Vaccination Providers –

FCPH is working with other local providers and if you have pre-registered with FCPH, you may receive a call from another provider. It is your choice whether to schedule at the first available provider or wait for your appointment with FCPH.

Fayette County Public Health – Visit faycohd.org to pre-register or call 740-335-5910. FCPH asks that if you are able to pre-register online, please do so to keep the limited number of phone lines open for those who are unable to register online. The pre-registrations are time-stamped. Appointments are first-come, first-served for age-eligible recipients. You do not need to re-register if you have already registered. During the week of Jan. 31, FCPH will continue scheduling individuals age 75 and older.

Fayette County Memorial Hospital – FCMH is now scheduling appointments for persons 75 years of age and older. Please call 740-333-2743.

HealthSource of Ohio – Call (740) 335-8490. Online, visit: healthsourceofohio.org

Kroger – Call 866-211-5320. Online, visit kroger.com/rx/guest/get-vaccinated. Visit kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccine or call the Kroger COVID-19 vaccine helpline at 866-211-5320 for the latest information on vaccine availability in your area. Next week Kroger pharmacies will only be providing vaccines to the current phase / included populations, seniors 70-plus.

Walgreens – Call 1-800-Walgreens (1-800-925–4733) for information about the vaccine. For an appointment in Washington C.H., call: 740-335-3180. Walgreens is vaccinating individuals who are eligible per the criteria established by the Ohio Department of Health. This week that includes individuals who are 75-plus.

The goals of Ohio’s COVID-19 vaccination program are to save lives and to allow students to return to in-person learning; therefore:

While there is no mandate to receive a vaccine, vaccinations are extremely limited. Ohioans should be aware that, due to vaccine shortages, anyone who declines the vaccine at their first opportunity may not have another chance to receive it for some time.

It’s critical that we all continue to properly protect ourselves from COVID-19, according to FCPH. It continues to spread throughout all communities in Ohio. We need to continue to wear our masks, social distance, wash our hands, and limit our travel and interactions with those outside of our households.

Flu shots – Fayette County Public Health still has the flu vaccine available. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever. Flu vaccines will not prevent COVID-19, but they will reduce the burden of flu illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths on the health care system and conserve scarce medical resources for the care of people with COVID-19. It is recommended to wait two weeks after getting a flu shot before getting the COVID-19 vaccine, and FCPH staff encourages you to plan ahead if you are interested in getting both vaccines.

Ohio Public Health Advisory System – Fayette County remains at red/level 3 on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. Two indicators were met this week – the number of new cases per capita and the proportion of cases in a non-congregate setting (most of the cases are from community spread). The number of new cases is steadily decreasing.

Fayette County has reported 222 new cases with a symptom onset in the last two weeks, which is equivalent to 778.26 cases out of 100,000 people.

For more information, visit faycohd.org or coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Darl and Norma Hardy receive the vaccine from Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) nurse Kris Wright, RN, and volunteer Candi Kegg, RN. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/01/web1_Darl-and-Marjorie-Hardy-with-Kris-Wright-and-Candi-Kegg.jpeg Darl and Norma Hardy receive the vaccine from Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) nurse Kris Wright, RN, and volunteer Candi Kegg, RN. Courtesy photos Dana Kellenberger, Jefferson Township Fire, and EMS, EMS Chief NRP, administers a COVID-19 vaccination to his mom, Esther Hayward, 79. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/01/web1_Dana-and-Mom.jpeg Dana Kellenberger, Jefferson Township Fire, and EMS, EMS Chief NRP, administers a COVID-19 vaccination to his mom, Esther Hayward, 79. Courtesy photos Carl (Corky) Wilt and FCPH nurse Ashley Roberts, RN. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/01/web1_Corky-Wilt.jpeg Carl (Corky) Wilt and FCPH nurse Ashley Roberts, RN. Courtesy photos Sue Maddux, former FCPH nurse of 30 years, with volunteer Candi Kegg, RN, and FCPH nurse Kris Wright, RN. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/01/web1_Sue-Maddux.jpeg Sue Maddux, former FCPH nurse of 30 years, with volunteer Candi Kegg, RN, and FCPH nurse Kris Wright, RN. Courtesy photos

