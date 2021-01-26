FCPH provides vaccination update

As Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) employees continue to provide first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to individuals eligible for Phase 1b and second doses to those in Phase 1a, they are asking for the public’s help.

If you have pre-registered for a vaccine at FCPH, please do the following:

– Please make sure your voicemail is set up to receive messages

– Please make sure your voicemail is not full

– Please check your messages

FCPH staff is going down the list in order of those who pre-registered for the vaccine. Age-eligible individuals will be scheduled as vaccines are available.

“We will give you time to call back,” said Megan Batson, emergency preparedness coordinator, “but if we don’t hear back from you we will keep going down the list.”

The vaccination clinics are scheduled strategically so that all doses are accounted for and no vaccine is wasted.

If you are registered with FCPH and you do not return the health department’s call, or if the clinic date does not work for you, you will not lose your spot on the list.

“We start again at the top the next time,” said Batson, who added that several people have received a call or scheduled an appointment with another vaccine provider by the time that FCPH has an available vaccine to schedule them.

“That is great,” said Batson. “We appreciate the fact that people are letting us know so we can move on to the next person on the list. We are all working together to get the community vaccinated as quickly as possible. If you have an opportunity to get the shot, take it.”

Besides FCPH, individuals who are eligible can receive the vaccine at Fayette County Memorial Hospital, HealthSource of Ohio, or Kroger.

The goals of Ohio’s COVID-19 vaccination program are to save lives and to allow students to return to in-person learning; therefore:

■ While there is no mandate to receive a vaccine, vaccinations are extremely limited. Ohioans should be aware that, due to vaccine shortages, anyone who declines the vaccine at their first opportunity may not have another chance to receive it for some time.

■ It’s critical that we all continue to properly protect ourselves from COVID-19. It continues to spread throughout all communities in Ohio. We need to continue to wear our masks, social distance, wash our hands, and limit our travel and interactions with those outside of our households.

For more information, visit faycohd.org or vaccines.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

World War II veteran Robert Estle, 96, of Washington Court House, received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Director of Nursing Tonda Bradley, RN, on Tuesday. Posing with 'Bob' and Tonda is his friend and FCPH clerk, Heidi Phipps. Dusty Bainter of Fayette County EMS received his second dose of vaccine. EMS personnel were included in Phase 1a of Ohio's vaccination distribution program.