Board of DD begins 2021 with changes

Fayette County Board of Developmental Disabilities (FCBDD) began 2021 with changes in board membership, with the completion of terms for two members, and the addition of two to fill the vacancies.

Janelle Mead served on the board for 12 years from the beginning of 2009 through the end of 2020. During her time on the board, she served in the capacity of vice president and secretary, as well as part of several subcommittees.

Alice Craig joined the board at the beginning of 2017 and finished her term at the end of 2020. Craig has been a long-time friend and supporter of FCBDD, having served three terms on the board over the last 30 years.

The board expressed gratitude for the volunteer time and dedication that both ladies gave to FCBDD and presented each of them with a token of appreciation for their years of service.

To fill the vacancies beginning in 2021, the board was pleased to welcome the commissioners’ appointments of Benjamin Snodgrass and Nicholas Miller at the January board meeting. Both Snodgrass and Miller begin a four-year term on the board.

FCBDD thanked Fayette County Probate/Juvenile Court Judge David Bender for presenting the Oath of Office to begin the new year and new terms.

The FCBDD is looking forward to a healthy and productive year.

