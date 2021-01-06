County ranks 5th in COVID high occurrence

Fayette County ranks fifth in the state this week for the highest occurrence of new COVID-19 cases, according to data released by the Ohio Department of Health (ODH).

There have been 266 virus cases with symptom onset in the past two weeks, resulting in a per capita rate of 932.5, which is nine times higher than the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) high incidence threshold of 100 cases per 100,000 people.

The four counties that have a higher occurrence are Pickaway 1,070.9 per capita rate, Muskingum at 967.3, Monroe at 966.7 and Wyandot at 955.4. No other counties that surround Fayette are listed in the top 20, according to ODH.

“We have reversed this trend before and we can do it again but we need your help!” said a statement from Fayette County Public Health (FCPH). “As we live through the pandemic, we are going to see peaks and valleys in the number of cases. When we trend up, we need to act quickly to move the trend downward so the physical and financial health of our community is protected.

“Waiting to act can carry significant risk. If we wait to act until hospitalizations or deaths are increasing, it is possible we may give the virus an opening to our most vulnerable friends, family, and community members.”

FCPH is reminding the community:

– The incubation period of this disease is 2-14 days

– That means what we see in today’s data reflects the actions we took two weeks ago

– It also means our actions today will shape what the data looks like in two weeks.

FCPH suggested the following to protect friends and family:

• Avoid crowded areas.

• Keep six feet between you and others.

• Wear masks when in public places.

• Wash hands frequently.

• Stay home if feeling sick.

• Individuals at high risk for severe complications and their families should continue to take extra precautions.

