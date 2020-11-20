Hospice launches support program during COVID-19

Ohio’s Hospice is launching the first of an ongoing video series for support called “Conversations,” a discussion of important topics of the day. The first topic in this occasional series features Cope & Hope℠. The Cope and Hope program is for anyone who is struggling with grief or is grieving and may not know it.

The Cope & Hope program is a collaboration between Ohio’s Hospice and Pure Healthcare that grew from the need to address grief and loss during the COVID-19 pandemic. The video features several panelists who have expertise in bereavement and grief support. Those panelists include:

– Mark Curtis MSN, PMHCNS-BC, ACHPN, LMT, palliative care APRN at Pure Healthcare;

– David Hargrave, LSW, CPT, bereavement counseling professional at Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare;

– Valerie Houseknecht, MD, FAPA, psychiatrist, palliative care, team physician at Pure Healthcare;

– Holley Faulkner, BS, M. Div., D. Min., chaplain and grief services coordinator at Valley Hospice; and

– Lisa Balster, MA, MBA, LSW, FT, director of patient and family support services at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton.

This program is a free resource to anyone in the community who may be struggling with the impact that COVID-19 has had on their lives or who works in the healthcare field. During the program, the panelists discuss grief, coping mechanisms with grief and difficult situations, faith and spirituality, and living losses.

Ohio’s Hospice launched Cope & Hope due to the impact COVID-19 has had on the lives of individuals in the community and staff members. With uncertainty and ever-changing guidelines and information, the emotional, physical and social effects have impacted everyone. The panelists in the program offer explanations and support to help those who are struggling with grief and loss.

Those who are interested in viewing the program or learning more information can visit www.OhiosHospice.org/Conversations. Conversations, a discussion of important topics of the day, is a new occasional video series created by Ohio’s Hospice. Conversations is a resource for the communities Ohio’s Hospice and its affiliates serve. Future programs will off support and conversations about important topics and answers frequently asked questions about hospice and other healthcare topics.

Ohio’s Hospice is a partnership of mission-driven, not-for-profit hospices in Ohio committed to a shared vision of strengthening and preserving community-based hospices. Members of Ohio’s Hospice share the values of serving each patient in an atmosphere of hospitality, respect and caring; attending to the social, physical and spiritual needs of each person we are privileged to serve; preserving and enhancing patient dignity; celebrating the life of each individual we serve; and reducing unnecessary suffering in the communities we serve.

Affiliates of Ohio’s Hospice include: Community Care Hospice, Hospice of Central Ohio, Ohio’s Community Mercy Hospice, Ohio’s Hospice at United Church Homes, Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare, Ohio’s Hospice Loving Care, Ohio’s Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton, Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County and Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County.

Associates of Ohio’s Hospice include Valley Hospice in Rayland, OH and Community Hospice in New Philadelphia, OH.

Making each day matter.™ By taking a person-centered care approach and addressing more than a person’s symptoms, Pure Healthcare is working to make healthcare better. Pure Healthcare values the unique circumstance of each person it serves and develops an individual-based plan for areas they define as most meaningful to improve health and quality of life. Pure Healthcare collaborates and coordinates with primary and other healthcare professionals to provide seamless transitions across healthcare settings and ensure the effectiveness and efficiency of health care services.