FCPH reports 53 new local COVID-19 cases

On Monday, Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) reported 53 new local cases of COVID-19 from over the weekend.

With the 53 new cases (43 confirmed and 10 probable), the total number of cumulative cases was at 628 as of Monday. Of those 628 cases, 470 have recovered while 13 have passed away. There are 145 cases currently active.

Of the active cases, nine individuals were hospitalized as of Monday, although there have been a cumulative total of 71 hospitalized. There are 139 individuals who are being monitored after having contact with an ill person.

According to a social media post from FCPH, the cases are not being tied to a single source — meaning there continues to be a significant community spread.

Cases are surging in more locations than just Fayette County.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will give a statewide address Wednesday night, making it the second time he will make a public appeal about the severity of the coronavirus’ spread to residents since the pandemic began in March.

The governor will speak on “the critical stage Ohio is at in battling COVID-19 and its impact on Ohio moving forward,” according to a news release Tuesday. The announcement of the address comes as the state continues to break new records. DeWine appointed three health officials to oversee different zones in the state Monday to help with the virus’ spread.

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by more than 99%, according to The COVID Tracking Project.

Early on DeWine stood out as a rare GOP governor ringing the alarm on the virus and enforcing aggressive precautions statewide. He was also one of a few within his party in pushing for mask-wearing and social distancing enforcement. Ohio has remained under a statewide mask mandate since July.

But despite his consistent pleas, the state began to see the second wave in October when cases more than doubled, reaching an all-time high for daily cases Saturday with 5,549.

The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio has risen over the past two weeks from 2,372 new cases per day on Oct. 26 to 4,724 new cases per day on Nov. 9.

Ohio has reported more than 260,000 probable and confirmed cases to date, including 5,547 deaths.

To follow Fayette County Public Health, visit its website, www.faycohd.org/, or Facebook page, “Fayette County Public Health – Ohio.”

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/11/web1_thumbnail_CoronaVirusLogo-2.jpg

Ohio Gov. DeWine to give statewide address