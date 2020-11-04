First drive-thru vaccine clinic held

Local public health officials were pleased with the turnout at Fayette County’s first drive-thru flu vaccine clinic held Monday at the Fayette County Fairgrounds. A total of 91 vaccines were administered at the event.

“For many individuals, this was the first time they received a flu vaccine,” said Tonda Bradley, RN, director of nursing at Fayette County Public Health (FCPH). “Many shared that they really appreciated the drive-thru format.”

FCPH staff recently assisted the Ohio Department of Health and Ohio National Guard with two drive-thru COVID-19 test sites, but drive-thru vaccines were a new offering by the health department.

Megan Batson, FCPH emergency preparedness coordinator, explained,“This clinic was already being planned prior to the pop-up testing, but the timing of the pop-up sites gave us the opportunity to preview and fine-tune the logistics for the drive-thru vaccines.”

Batson added that while no more drive-thru events are planned at this time, FCPH hopes to offer them again in the future.

FCPH staff members were assisted by the Fayette County Medical Reserve Corps (MRC).

The mission of the MRC is to assist local response efforts during a public health emergency or large-scale event. The MRC is composed of local health professionals (licensed and non-licensed) and community volunteers who are able to assist their community during the time of a public health emergency.

Ethan Johnson, MRC coordinator, shared that four MRC volunteers assisted with the event.

Others who assisted with the clinic were the Fayette County Fair Board and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are really grateful for our local partners,” said Batson. “They are always willing to help out and help us serve the community.”

FCPH is still offering flu vaccines by appointment-only at its office, located at 317 S. Fayette St. in Washington Court House. Appointments are available Monday through Friday, 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 740-335-5910 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

It is more important than ever to get a flu shot, according to public health officials. Both the flu and COVID-19 can result in severe illness and complications. Those at the highest risk include older adults, people with certain underlying medical conditions, and pregnant people.

According to the CDC, symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 can include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue (tiredness), sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle pain, or body aches, headache, vomiting and diarrhea. Other signs and symptoms of COVID-19 different from flu may include a change in or loss of taste or smell.

Fayette County Public Health staff and Medical Reserve Corps volunteers administered 91 flu vaccines at the recent drive-thru flu clinic. During Fayette County Public Health's (FCPH) first-ever drive-thru flu clinic on Monday, (left-to-right) Jeffersonville EMS Chief Dana Kellenberger, Tonda Bradley (RN), FCPH Board Member Dr. Brian Jenks and Kate Halliday (RN) were among those administering flu shots. Kellenberger and Jenks are volunteers with the Fayette County Medical Reserve Corps (MRC).