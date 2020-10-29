Miami Trace to return to full in-person learning

Miami Trace Local Schools updated the community Thursday on COVID-19 cases and contact tracing within the district and the plan to return to “Plan A – Full In-Person Learning” on Monday, Nov. 2

Kim Pittser, Miami Trace superintendent, said the district has 32 total quarantined and two active cases — a Miami Trace Elementary student and staff member.

“Thank you for your efforts and support during our hybrid plan,” Pittser said via email. “Implementing this plan allowed the district to reach its goal in reducing quarantines and active cases. There is still community spread but the origin is not connected to our school system; therefore, we will return to full capacity — Plan A — on Monday, November 2. All students will report starting Monday.”

The decision to switch to the Plan B-Hybrid Model, based upon a recommendation from Fayette County Public Health (FCPH), was announced by Miami Trace Superintendent Kim Pittser a few days prior to being implemented on Monday, Oct. 19 and lasted through today (Friday, Oct. 30). The Hybrid Model reduced student population by 50 percent for two weeks due to a rise of COVID-19 cases and the number of individuals in quarantine.

As previously reported, the Plan B-Hybrid Model reduced the student population by having half of the students attend the school buildings Monday and Tuesday and the other half attend Thursday and Friday. When students were not in the school buildings, they were educated virtually and on Wednesday the district buildings were thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.

“Miami Trace will continue to work with the Fayette County Health Department in keeping health and safety at the forefront of all decisions,” Pittser said. “Please continue to practice the suggested CDC protocols so that we can remain in our Plan A – Full In-Person Learning. Thank you.”

The information in this article was provided by Miami Trace Superintendent Kim Pittser. Stay with the Record-Herald for more updates on COVID-19.

Reach Martin Graham on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

