Drive-thru flu shot offered

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) is offering its first-ever drive-thru flu clinic.

Getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever. Flu vaccines have been shown to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization, and death and can help save medical resources this fall and winter. According to the CDC, it is possible to have flu, as well as other respiratory illnesses, and COVID-19 at the same time.

The drive-thru flu clinic will take place on Monday, Nov. 2, from 3-6 p.m. at the Fayette County Fairgrounds, 213 Fairview Ave. in Washington Court House. Masks are required.

The clinic is open to anyone age 6 months and older. No appointment is needed.

Vaccines will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis. FCPH still has high dose flu vaccines available (for 65 and older).

What is the cost?

For self-pay, regular flu shots are $25. High dose flu shots (recommended for adults age 65 and older) are $65. Payments accepted are cash, check, or insurance. Many insurance providers will cover the cost of the flu vaccine.

FCPH accepts these insurance providers: Aetna, Aetna Medicare, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Anthem BCBS Medicare, Buckeye, Caresource, Cigna (Allied Health), Medicaid of Ohio, Medical Mutual, Medicare B(for flu and pneumonia Only), Molina, Ohio PPO Connect, Paramount, United HealthCare, United HealthCare Community Plan.

Please note – FCPH is unable to process Humana or Medigold insurance at the drive-thru clinic. If your insurance is through Humana or Medigold, please call 740-335-5910 to schedule your flu shot at the health department.

Why should I get a flu shot?

Everyone 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine every season with rare exceptions, according to FCPH. Vaccination is particularly important for people who are at high risk of serious complications from influenza.

During the 2018-2019 influenza season, flu shots prevented an estimated 4.4 million illnesses, 58,000 hospitalizations, and 3,500 deaths associated with influenza, according to the CDC. During recent seasons, the flu vaccine has reduced the risk of flu illness in vaccinated people by between 40% and 60%. While some people who get a flu vaccine still get sick, studies show it can make their illness less severe, such as reduced intensive care unit admissions and duration of hospitalization.

Remember that a flu vaccine not only protects you, but it also can help protect those around you, according to FCPH, including people who are more vulnerable to serious flu illness, like babies, young children, older adults, pregnant women, and people with certain chronic health conditions.

More information will be available soon at faycohd.org.

Getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever. Roll your sleeve up and help protect Fayette County by getting your flu vaccine this fall — just like Kyler Batson in this photo. On Monday, Nov. 2, Fayette County Public Health is offering its first-ever drive-thru flu clinic at the Fayette County Fairgrounds. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/10/web1_123129868_1248532842182383_1541618162257197952_n.jpg Getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever. Roll your sleeve up and help protect Fayette County by getting your flu vaccine this fall — just like Kyler Batson in this photo. On Monday, Nov. 2, Fayette County Public Health is offering its first-ever drive-thru flu clinic at the Fayette County Fairgrounds. Courtesy photo

FCPH sets Monday, Nov. 2 as first-ever drive-thru flu clinic