FCMH Foundation gala set to go virtual

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced members of the Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) Foundation to put on their thinking caps to find another way to have their annual gala. This year, the organization is taking the gala virtual with the first-ever “Virtual Wine Tasting” scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.

A tasting package sells for $120 and includes three bottles of wine from Maize Valley Winery in Hartville, Ohio, and a can of Long Drink based in Finland — all sold locally at Sweetwater Bay Boutique. The Rusty Keg is preparing a charcuterie plate with meat, cheese, crackers, spreads and other goodies.

Tasting packages can be picked up at FCMH Medical Arts Building 2 the day of the event, or for a nominal charge, can be delivered anywhere in the county. There will also be an online auction, on the hospital Facebook page, for anyone to place bids.

“Most people have participated in a virtual meeting this year, so it’s fitting that we are doing this for the gala. Proceeds from the gala go towards the Let’s Work TogethER Emergency Room Renovation campaign and is a great way to honor our healthcare heroes who have put forth such a tremendous effort this year,” said FCMH Foundation Director Whitney Gentry. “When completed the state-of-the-art emergency department will be something both they and the community deserve.”

To purchase a tasting package for the event, contact the FCMH Marketing Department at 740-333-5186 or get tickets by clicking the event link on the hospital website www.fcmh.org.

First-ever virtual wine tasting scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3