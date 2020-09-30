‘Think pink’ this month for breast cancer awareness

The Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) Foundation encourages everyone to “think pink” this October for breast cancer awareness.

Breast cancer is the second-most prevalent type of cancer in Fayette County and the FCMH Foundation has help from several local businesses and organizations to raise funds for its Partners in Pink fund designed to provide diagnostic testing for patients and support services for Fayette County breast cancer patients and survivors.

Partners in Pink provides free mammograms and ultrasounds for patients who qualify.

In addition, the program offers support services to breast cancer patients and survivors by providing free wigs, head coverings, medication, yoga, massage and microblading.

“Battling cancer brings with it so many worries, but the Partners in Pink support services are one way we can offer some support to the patient, provide opportunities to relax and de-stress and relieve a little bit of the financial burden associated with their journey,” said FCMH Foundation Director Whitney Gentry.

During October, the following businesses and organizations are participating in fundraising efforts for Partners in Pink:

– Donatos Pizza will donate 50 cents from every large pepperoni pizza sold in October

– Hay’s Tire & Auto will donate $5 from every October invoice

– Court House Nutrition will donate 50 cents from every Strawberry Refresher Tea sold between Oct. 12-17

– Tanger Outlets is selling PinkStyle cards for $10 each. Shoppers can save 25% daily at participating stores throughout October

– Tanger FIT Virtual 5K, Oct. 11-18. Each ticket will benefit Partners in Pink.

To register visit www.tangeroutlet.com/jeffersonville.

Miami Trace/Great Oaks FFA recently completed the sale of their Paint The Town Pink shirts and they are hosting a free virtual 5K. A link to registration can be found on their Facebook page.

All of the support services provided to patients are done in partnership with local businesses, Gentry notes. Yoga and meditation is provided by Indigo Roots Studio; wigs, head coverings and microblading by Trends Downtown on Court and massages are provided by Serene Spaces.

Persons interested in finding out how to qualify for free diagnostic mammogram or ultrasound should call FCMH Central Scheduling at 740-333-2743. Breast cancer patients or survivors who have had a treatment within the last 24 months can contact the FCMH Foundation office at 740-333-5186 for details about how to obtain any of the support services.

Being a patient at FCMH is not a requirement for this program. The only requirement is the patient is a Fayette County resident.

