FCMH receives Auditor of State Award

For fiscal year 2019, the accounting and finance team at Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) has once again received a clean audit report from Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office.

“Our accounting team, led by chief financial officer Trent Lemle, work diligently every day to ensure our financial health. They are a critical part of our team and we are proud of them for receiving this honor,” said FCMH CEO Mike Diener. “This award demonstrates their commitment to accuracy, transparency and accountability.”

Fewer than 8% of the more than 6,000 school districts and local government entities that are audited by the state are eligible for this recognition. Eligible entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report:

– The entity must file financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office by the statutory due date, without extension, in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP);

– The audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, Single Audit findings or questioned costs;

– The entity’s management letter contains no comments related to:

Ethics referrals

Questioned costs less than the threshold per the Uniform Guidance

Lack of timely report submission

Bank reconciliation issues

Failure to obtain a timely Single Audit

Findings for recovery less than $500

Public meetings or public records issues

-The entity has no other financial or other concerns

