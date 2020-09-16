Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:

August 13

Buckeye Hills Grille, 7261 Times Road, Greenfield. Standard inspections. Violations/ comments: unpackaged products was available for customer self-service. Unpackaged products for self-service, with a few exceptions, are not permitted for self-service, according to the Ohio COVID-19 Dine Safe Order. The unpackaged products were removed to behind the bar area. Masks worn by employees. All food temperatures were within the safe zone. According to the person-in-charge, the kitchen is temporarily closed; however, they are still serving hot dogs and sausages.

Pettit’s #5, 117 Greenfield Sabina Road, Greenfield. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/ comments: dented cans found on shelf. Food packages must remain in good condition to protect food from contaminants. A pack of hot dogs found past the discard date. Perishable food must be discarded within seven days to limit consumption of unsafe food. The person in charge discarded the hot dogs during the inspection. Three coolers are not working or no longer being used. Equipment must be maintained in good repair or removed from the premises. Soil accumulation found in the walk-in cooler (walls, fan guard, shelves) and microwave. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation. Stained ceiling tiles and peeling borders found inside of the women’s restroom. The facility must be maintained in good repair. Critical Control Point: time temperature controlled safety food — failed to discard hot dogs within seven days. Perishable food must be discarded within seven days to limit consumption of unsafe food.

Willow Catering, LLC, 213 Fairview Ave. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/ comments: the Turbo Air Cooler is not working and not being used. No food products observed inside of the unit. Duct tape was found on the cooler door handle. Equipment must be maintained in good repair. All surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable. Soil accumulation found inside of the oven. Nonfood contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation. The current food license was unavailable. Food licenses must be displayed at all times. Critical Control Point — no critical violations at this time. Certifications in food safety available. The person in charge is knowledgeable about critical control points. According to the person in charge, the facility/ services are temporarily closed until further notice.

August 12

Cash & Carry Food Mart, 1200 N. North St. Standard inspection. Violations/ comments: cup lids found stored in cabinet outside protection sleeve. Single service articles must be stored in clean locations or inside of their protective wrap to protect from contamination. Soil accumulation found on the drink coolers and storage room area. Nonfood contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation. Stained ceiling tiles in storage room. The facility must be maintained in good repair. According to the owner, the ceiling does not leak, therefore the tiles must be replaced.