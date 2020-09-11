Visitors now permitted in some areas of FCMH

Patients in Fayette County Memorial Hospital’s (FCMH) inpatient unit and emergency department will be permitted to have a visitor with them beginning Monday, Sept. 14.

The FCMH COVID committee approved the recent change in an effort to loosen some restrictions while still maintaining the safety of staff and patients. Under the new policy, emergency department patients will be permitted to identify one person to accompany them throughout their entire stay.

General inpatients and ICU patients will be permitted one visitor per day from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. and may have a different visitor each day.

At this time, visitors are still prohibited for outpatient services and for patients who are positive for COVID-19 unless receiving end-of-life care.

All visitors are required to wear a mask and are subject to a health screening upon entry. Exceptions will still be made in the case of adults accompanying a minor, end-of-life care and patients with disabilities who need assistance. The full visitation policy can be obtained from any department leader or at the administration office.

“We appreciate the cooperation from the community as we continue to adapt and change to meet the needs of our patients while protecting their safety and that of our staff,” said FCMH CEO Mike Diener.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/09/web1_FayetteCoHosp-1.jpg