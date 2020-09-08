Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:

August 14

Country Cakes and Bakes, 409 W. Front St., New Holland. Standard inspection. Violations/ comments: a bowl was found inside a dry food container, also a scooper handle found in food content in another dry food container. Utensils stored in dry food must have a handle, and the handle must be positioned above the food content to prevent contamination by hand. The bowl was removed and the scooper handle was repostioned out of the food content. Gloves are worn by employees while preparing food items. Soil accumulation found in sliding door cooler. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation. Masks were worn by employees. All food temperatures were within the safe zone. Overall cleanliness of facility was satisfactory. Restroom recently installed. Operational and supplied. Thank you.

August 13

Giovannis, 215 W. Court St. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/ comments: mold residue found on pop nozzles and soda machine tray. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch to prevent contamination. These items were cleaned during the inspection. Soil accumulation found in the pizza oven hood and in freezers located in storage room area (freezer doors and handles). Nonfood contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation. Stained ceiling tiles found in men’s restroom, kitchen and storage room area. The facility must be maintained in good repair. Critical Control Point: protection from contamination — pop nozzles found with mold residue. Food contact surfaces must be clean to prevent contamination. Masks worn by employees. Overall cleanliness of kitchen area has improved (walls, floor, ceiling). All food temperatures were within the safe zone. Three new commercial coolers were installed and are approved. According to the owners, the dining room is temporarily closed and soda machines are not being used at this time. Thank you.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 342 W. Court St. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/ comments: mold residue found on the pop nozzles in the holder and ice machine. Food residue found on food containers and pans located on clean equipment shelf. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch to prevent contamination. This is a repeat violation. These dishes were also found stacked while wet. Allow to air-dry. Two cans of Raid found on premises. Pesticides such as Raid may only be applied by a commercial applicator who is licensed. Management was notified immediately and discarded both cans. Several food containers found cracked. Food contact surfaces must be free of cracks, smooth and easily cleanable to prevent contamination. The bag of sanitizer was empty in the sanitizer sink. The manager was notified immediately and stated that they ran out of sanitizer the previous night and wasn’t sure when they would get more in stock. Management was told that business could not continue to operate without sanitizer, and it was recommended to the manager to get sanitizer immediately. The manager temporarily closed the facility. An employee made a call and sanitizer was able to be borrowed from another store. This is a repeat violation. Water condensation found dripping from air vents all throughout the facility. The facility must be maintained in good repair. Critical Control Point: protection from contamination — failed to sanitize food equipment and other food contact surfaces. Non-cleanable food containers found on clean rack. Food contact surfaces must also be smooth and easily cleanable. Chemicals must be used properly. pesticides may only be applied by a licensed applicator. Masks were worn by employees. Health checks recorded daily. All food temperatures were within the safe zone. Certification in food safety available. Overall cleanliness of facility (walls, floor, ceiling) has improved systematically. Thank you.