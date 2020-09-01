Smith named FCMH emergency dept. director

Dr. Matthew Smith was recently named the medical director of the Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) Emergency Department.

The 12-bed department sees close to 17,000 patients annually with Smith and other providers contracted by Community Emergency Medicine Partners (CEMP).

Smith is a central Ohio native who graduated from the University of Toledo School of Medicine and credits watching the television series “ER” as a child for sparking his interest in the field. After completing his residency at the Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Mich., Smith spent time at the University of Maryland where he had various positions including assistant medical director, chest pain champion, stroke champion and assistant medical director.

Dr. Smith has extensive experience in event medicine and has served as the staff physician for the Preakness Stakes horse races and staff physician for the Baltimore Orioles baseball team. Outside of work, Smith has two children, operates a drone photography company and enjoys running and fishing.

CEMP is the company selected by the FCMH Board of Trustees to staff the emergency department with quality providers.

“Serving rural health settings is their specialty and have a proven record of reducing patient wait times for critical tests in an emergency setting,” said FCMH CEO Mike Diener. “We are excited to welcome Dr. Smith to FCMH. His experience and training in emergency medicine will be invaluable to our facility and most especially to the community we serve.”

About FCMH

Fayette County Memorial Hospital is a 25-bed, critical access hospital with over 30 health care providers and over 400 employees. FCMH offers a full spectrum of health care services including same day care, specialty clinic, surgery center, therapy services and women’s wellness center.

Dr. Matthew Smith https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/09/web1_Dr.-Smith-ED-Med-Director.jpeg Dr. Matthew Smith