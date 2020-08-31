Fayette County Public Health released the following restaurant inspections:

August 14

Wendy’s #800134, 530 Clinton Ave. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections, Variance Review. Violations/ comments: mold residue found inside of the ice holder bin located by service window. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch to prevent contamination. No thermometer found in the small milk cooler by service window. All food equipment storing perishable food must be provided with a thermometer to ensure safe temperatures. The manager provided a thermometer for the cooler during the inspection. Several cracked and damaged food containers found on the shelf. Food contact surfaces must also be smooth and easily cleanable. Soil accumulation found in the mop sink area. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation. Critical Control Point, protection from contamination — mold residue found in ice bin. Food containers found cracked. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned and remain easily cleanable to prevent contamination. Variance is available for sliced cheese: however, the facility has chosen to keep cheese at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below instead, therefore variance procedures are not being used at this time. Employees were observed wearing masks. All food temperatures were within the safe zone. Certification in food safety were available. Thank you.

July 21

Roosters, 120 Crossings Drive. Follow-up inspection. Violations/ comments: according to the manager on duty, the pizza preparation cooler is still not repaired. She stated that she will contact Fayette Public Health once fixed. Time as a public health control procedures are being used. Involves employees discarding perishable food without temperature control every four hours.

July 16

Demented Bar & Grill, 618 Rose Avenue. Standard inspection. Violations/ comments: the kitchen floor is no longer smooth and easily cleanable. The beer coolers behind the bar were found with water on bottom of coolers and rust forming. Equipment must be maintained in good repair, smooth and easily cleanable. After turning on the handwash sink located in the kitchen, the waste water was backing up into the ware washing sink. All plumbing systems must be maintained in good repair and repaired according to the Ohio building code. Level two certificates in food safety was unavailable. All employees trained in level two food safety is required for level three and four food establishment. The person-in-charge does have the level one food safety certification. According to the person-in-charge, the kitchen is closed temporarily. She was told not to use the ware washing sink until repaired.

Walmart Super Center Subway, 1397 Leesburg Ave. Standard inspection. Violations/ comments: soil accumulation found on the pop nozzles. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch to prevent contamination. Food containers found stacked while wet on the equipment rack. After cleaning and sanitizing, equipment and utensils must be air dried. Soil accumulation found on the walls of the ware washing room. The facility must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean.

American Legion #25, 1240 US 22 N.W. Standard inspection. Violations/ comments: mold residue found inside of the ice machine. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch to prevent contamination. The kitchen shelf liners are very old and damaged, therefore no longer easily cleanable. Nonfood contact surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable. Also, duct tape found on the kitchen hand sink. Food residue found in the kitchen cabinets and drawers. Nonfood contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation. No hot water provided to the hand wash sinks located in the restrooms. All handwash sinks must provide hot water of at least 100 degrees Fahrenheit. The person-in-charge adjusted the temperature for the sinks during the inspection. Soil accumulation found on the kitchen floor and wall near the ware washing sink. The facility must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to keep it clean. All food temperatures were within the safe zone.