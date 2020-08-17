Eight new COVID-19 cases reported in county

Eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the county since Friday, according to Fayette County Public Health (FCPH), for a total of 20 active cases.

Three of these individuals have been hospitalized for a total of four current hospitalizations. Three confirmed cases have recovered and have been released from monitoring.

Per the Ohio COVID-19 risk level guidelines as of Monday, Fayette County was in the orange/Level 2 risk level, which indicates that there is “increased exposure and spread.”

FCPH asks that community members follow all current health orders for Level 2:

-Conduct a daily health/symptom self-evaluation and stay at home if symptomatic. Symptoms include fever or chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.

-Maintain social distancing of at least six feet from non-household members

-Wear face coverings in public, especially when social distancing is difficult to maintain.

-Increase caution when interacting with others not practicing social distancing or wearing face covers

-Avoid traveling to high-risk areas.

-Follow good hygiene standards, including:

-Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

-Use hand sanitizer frequently

-Avoid touching your face

-Cover coughs or sneezes (e.g., into a tissue, or elbow)

-Symptom self-evaluation monitoring

-Avoid contact with anyone who is considered high risk

-High-risk individuals should take extra care to follow precautions

-Decrease in-person interactions outside household

-Seek medical care as needed, but limit or avoid unnecessary visits to hospitals, nursing homes, residential care facilities to see others as much as possible.

FCPH is working with the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) to conduct contact tracing to determine if any of the close contacts of these individuals are sick. All of these close contacts are asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days and monitor themselves for symptoms of fever, cough, or shortness of breath. FCPH is highly committed to maintaining patient privacy and confidentiality. If you are not contacted, you did not have close extended contact with the cases.

