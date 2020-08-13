Adena Regional Medical Center’s Maternity Program earns national recognition

CHILLICOTHE – Adena Regional Medical Center (ARMC) has been named to Newsweek’s 2020 list of Best Maternity Care Hospitals. The distinction recognizes facilities that have excelled in providing care to mothers, newborns and their families, as verified by the 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Survey. ARMC is one of only 231 hospitals in 36 states to be awarded this honor.

Hospitals named as a Best Maternity Care Hospital have fully met The Leapfrog Group’s standards for maternity care on evidence-based, nationally standardized metrics. This includes compliance with process measures, including newborn bilirubin screening prior to discharge and blood clot prevention techniques for mothers delivering via C-section; as well as lower rates of early elective delivery, Nulliparous, Term, Singleton, Vertex (NTSV) C-section, and episiotomy.

“Adena Women and Children’s Center is dedicated to providing close-to-home pre- and post-natal care that is among the nation’s highest standards for safety and quality,” said Dr. Richard Villarreal, medical director for Adena Women’s Health. “To be recognized by Newsweek is a testament to the extraordinary level of care and service by our physicians, advanced practice providers, midwives and staff. We strive to deliver to latest in safe and most comprehensive care for mothers and babies at every stage of pregnancy, labor, delivery and post-partum care.”

The number of deliveries at ARMC continues to grow annually. In 2019, there were just over 1,000 births at the hospital.

“Best Maternity Care Hospitals showcases an elite group of hospitals from across the country. These facilities stand out for the care they provide to women and families, and for giving babies a strong start to life,” said Nancy Cooper, global editor in chief of Newsweek. “Particularly in these uncertain times, we are honored to share this list of top-ranked facilities with Newsweek’s readership.”

The Newsweek award continues a string of safety and quality recognitions for Adena Regional Medical Center and its Women and Children’s Center. Within the last nine months, ARMC was again named a Top 250 Hospital by Healthgrades™, and received an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group for overall hospital quality and safety. Adena’s Women and Children’s Center also earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Perinatal Care.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment with Adena Women and Children’s Center, visit www.adena.org/obstetricsprenatalcare.