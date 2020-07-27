10 new COVID-19 cases reported in county since Friday

Since Friday, 10 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in the county by Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) on Monday for a total of 13 active cases.

The new reported cases do not have any correlation to specific locations or events other than households, according to Leigh Cannon, FCPH deputy health commissioner.

FCPH also reported Monday that two individuals have recovered from COVID-19 and have been released from monitoring. Five new close contacts are being monitored and four close contacts were released from monitoring.

FCPH is working with the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) to conduct contact tracing to determine if any of the close contacts of these individuals are sick. All of these close contacts are asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days and monitor themselves for symptoms of fever, cough, or shortness of breath.

There have been a total of 74 COVID-19 cases in Fayette County since the reporting began with 61 recovered. There have been zero deaths in the county so far.

Fayette County is currently at “yellow/Level 1,” per the Ohio COVID-19 risk level guidelines. This indicates that there is active exposure and spread.

The FCPH asks that the community continues to follow all current health orders for Level 1, including:

-Conduct a daily health/symptom self-evaluation and stay at home if symptomatic.**

-Maintain social distancing of at least six feet from non-household members

-Wear face coverings in public, especially when social distancing is difficult to maintain.

-Increase caution when interacting with others not practicing social distancing or wearing face covers

-Avoid traveling to high-risk areas.

-Follow good hygiene standards, including:

-Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

-Use hand sanitizer frequently

-Avoid touching your face

-Cover coughs or sneezes (e.g., into a tissue, or elbow)

-Symptom self-evaluation monitoring

**Per CDC, symptoms include fever or chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea. The list of symptoms can change as more is learned about COVID-19, and CDC updates this list on its website.

