Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:

June 16, 2020

Hong Kong Buffet, 1142 Columbus Ave. Complaint inspection. Violations/ comments: a complaint was received concerning the facility failing to follow the dine safe Ohio order regarding self service. The complaint stated that they were instructed upon entry to put on gloves prior to helping themselves to the buffet food. Customers were observed obtaining gloves provided by the facility and seen serving themselves food from buffet area unassisted. According to the directors dine safe Ohio order, buffets are permitted if served by staff. The restaurant owner was instructed to serve the customers instead of allowing them to serve themselves.

June 15, 2020

Tim Hortons #911037, 520 Clinton Ave. Standard inspection. Violations/ comments: certifications in food safety were unavailable. The person in charge must ensure that employees are properly trained in food safety. An employee health notification policy was unavailable. Employees must be informed of their responsibility to report any food borne illnesses to the managing staff. Mold residue found inside of the ice holder. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch to prevent contamination. Boxes of single use food equipment found stored over the food preparation area located in main kitchen area next to oven. During preparation, unpackaged food must be protected from contamination. The boxes were removed during the inspection. The fan guards inside of the walk-in cooler were found with soil accumulation. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation. Soil accumulation found on kitchen floor. The facility must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep it cleaned.

Pettits #1, 303 E. Court St. Standard inspection. Violations/ comments: no soap or paper towels provided for the handwash sinks located behind the hot food station and next to the warewashing sink. Each handwashing sink must be provided with a supply of hand cleaning liquid, powder or bar soap and paper towels. The handwash sink near the warewashing sinks was found being used to store the clean utensils. Handwash sinks may not be used for any other purposes other than washing hands. Mold found on the metal shield within the ice machine. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch to prevent contamination. Packaged cole slaw stored inside the front deli cooler were found past the seven day expiration date. Refrigerated, perishable food must be discarded in seven days to minimize the growth of pathogens. The chemical sanitizer for the food equipment was found too high at approximately 400 ppm. It must be approximately 200 ppm. Exceeding this level is considered poisonous and must be brought to the required concentration.

June 11, 2020

Subway, 19 Fayette Center. Complaint inspection. Violations/ comments: a phone complaint was received regarding the employees not wearing masks or using gloves. Employees were not preparing anything at the time of inspection; however, according to the person-in-charge, Kaylee, their procedures for their employees are to wear masks and gloves while preparing food. She stated that she will make sure to discuss this matter with the other employees. According to the health dine safe order, all employees are required to wear face masks unless they meet one of the exceptions in the standards. According to the Ohio Uniform Food Safety Code, food employees may not contact exposed ready-to-eat food with their bare hands and must use suitable utensils such as deli tissue, spatulas, tongs, single use gloves, or dispensing equipment to protect the food from contamination.