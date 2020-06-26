FCMH Pharmacy honored for best practices

The nation’s largest pharmacy management organization, Comprehensive Pharmacy Services, LLC (CPS), recently honored Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) Pharmacy team with the CPS Best Practices Award.

FCMH was recognized by CPS for their excellence and servitude in alignment with the spirit of the award. More specifically, they were recognized because of how they benefited their organization through their skill and expertise – as well as their dedication in serving caregivers, patients, and staff. This is the third consecutive year for the team to receive this honor.

CPS is the nation’s largest provider of outsourced pharmacy management services. The organization, comprised of 2,500-plus employees who serve 800-plus healthcare facilities nationwide, announced during their Annual Meeting on June 2 that their team at Fayette County Memorial Hospital has received their CPS Best Practices Award.

“Our pharmacy team, under the direction of the relatively new leader Zach Camp, does a tremendous job at providing accurate medication to our many departments. Their attention to detail is paramount to patient safety and health. We are fortunate to have the pharmacists and technicians here who look out for the patient’s best interests and provide the quality service to the community,” said FMCH CEO Mike Diener.

The CPS Best Practices Award honors a CPS site team that is recognized by their leaders and peers for serving both their company and community. The CPS Best Practices Award is given to hospitals and health systems which meet criteria set forth by CPS Leadership that advances pharmacy practice while providing the utmost in quality patient care.

For more information, reach out to contactus@cpspharm.com

FCMH Pharmacy Team (left to right): Ridhima Corcoran, Zach Camp, Melissa Lemle, Sheila Skaggs, Shannon Hager, Amy Riley, Rick Dembski. Not pictured Sharon Skaggs and Traci Lawson. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/06/web1_Pharmacy-Team.jpg FCMH Pharmacy Team (left to right): Ridhima Corcoran, Zach Camp, Melissa Lemle, Sheila Skaggs, Shannon Hager, Amy Riley, Rick Dembski. Not pictured Sharon Skaggs and Traci Lawson. Courtesy photo