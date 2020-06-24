Bihl retires following 32-year nursing career

Health educator Jeannie Bihl, RN, had her final day at Fayette County Public Health on Wednesday and will retire following a nursing career spanning 32 years.

According to a Facebook post from the organizations, Bihl has been with Fayette County Public Health since 2004, and during that time she has “worn many hats, often at the same time.”

Most recently, she was the health educator and coordinated the Fayette Fat Fighters and Rolling Rimples programs as well as Safe Sitters. Bihl was also with the WIC program for many years, served the community as a prenatal and newborn home visitor for Help Me Grow and is a child passenger safety technician.

“The role that Jeannie is probably the most well known and loved for in the community is that of lactation (breastfeeding) consultant,” the Facebook post said. “She has always been passionate about encouraging moms and babies in those first days and weeks after birth and she has helped countless mothers in this community to breast feed.”

Prior to her career at Fayette County Public Health, Bihl worked part-time at the birth center at Fayette County Memorial Hospital for 19 years before it closed. She also worked at the prenatal clinic with Dr. Rosado and recalls that as a very special time in her career.

“I feel like my job was a privilege for me because working at the prenatal clinic I got to know the mothers — then I worked with them at the hospital and then I would do home visits with those who lived in Fayette County,” Bihl said recently. “It enabled us to give good continuity of care.”

As she reflected upon her retirement, Bihl said: “I am a people person, so just meeting and working with all the different people that I have has been so rewarding and that is what I will miss the most.”

Her retirement plans include traveling and visiting her grandchildren in Alabama and Indiana. She will also volunteer at Life Pregnancy Center and said she wants to learn to play the piano. Also, Bihl plans to “see what God has to offer for me – I plan on keeping busy.”

“Thank you, Jeannie, for your dedication and for sharing your knowledge, talents and passion with the community for so many years,” an FCPH statement reads. “We wish you all the best in retirement!”

