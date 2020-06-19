Pittser, Patton join FCMH Foundation

Two new faces recently joined the roster of the Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) Foundation board of directors.

At its most recent meeting, Trevor Patton and Kim Pittser were elected to their first terms as part of the 15-member board whose mission is to increase awareness of needs and generate resources for projects at FCMH.

Patton is a native of the area and is a graduate of Washington Court House City Schools where he now holds the title of Marketing & Communications Director, while also serving in the 107TH Cavalry Regiment of the Ohio Army National Guard. He and his wife Michelle reside in Washington Court House.

Pittser grew up in Franklin, Ohio, but her husband Rob and son Blake have called Fayette County home for many years. Pittser has spent 20 years at Miami Trace Local School District and was recently tapped to assume the position of superintendent.

“We are so grateful to have Kim and Trevor on the board,” said Shannon Jacobs, FCMH Foundation board president. “We also want to thank Rob Herron, Ron Amore and Kathy Dean as they step down from the board. We appreciate their service and know they will continue to support us and our endeavors.”

Last year the FCMH Foundation board invested over $130,000 in the hospital through the purchase of equipment and early planning for the emergency department renovation project. In 2020 so far, the foundation has invested over $30,000 for equipment for EMS, the emergency room, surgery center and specialty clinic.

About FCMH Foundation

The mission of the FCMH Foundation is to forge the future of Fayette County Memorial Hospital by increasing awareness of needs and raising funds. The 501c(3) is governed by a 15-member board.

