Personal care specialists serve patients, families with compassion

The personal care specialists at Ohio’s Hospice and its affiliates, including Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County, reflect the values of the not-for-profit hospice organization. As servant leaders, they place the mission of Ohio’s Hospice before themselves and seek to serve others first.

Simply put, they have a hospice heart. In addition to servant leadership, they reflect the Ohio’s Hospice values of compassion, kindness and honesty.

“Our personal care specialists celebrate the lives of those we have the privilege of serving by providing superior care and superior services to each patient and family,” said Brandi Barlow, vice president of administration at Ohio’s Hospice. “They are committed to making a difference in the lives of our patients and families every day. Ohio’s Hospice appreciates its personal care specialists for their passion in taking care of our patients.”

While they are state tested nursing assistants (STNAs), they go above and beyond that role in their commitment to the mission of Ohio’s Hospice. They provide quality nursing assistance to patients according to the plan of care working under the direction of a registered nurse (RN). They work days, evenings, weekends and holidays. They provide or assist with personal care, including but not limited to bathing, dressing, oral hygiene, hair care, meal preparation, feeding, transfers and exercises.

They provide the essential daily, hands-on care in homes, nursing homes and inpatient settings. As professionals, the personal care specialists are instrumental in promoting and safeguarding the physical, mental, emotional, social and spiritual well-being of the patients and their families. They participate as members of the interdisciplinary team and communicate any patient changes or updates to ensure proper response time and quality patient care.

Ohio’s Hospice also has several STNAs who serve the organization in non-clinical ways, including scheduling and pharmacy services. Others serve as buyers, Hospice House coordinators and excellence educators.

“Whether they serve in a clinical or non-clinical role, our personal care specialists are indeed specialists,” Barlow said. “Their contributions form the foundation of quality care throughout Ohio’s Hospice.”

Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County, an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, was founded in 1987 as a community hospice to affirm life and provide comfort, symptom management and support in physical, mental and spiritual aspects when there is a life-limiting illness. Committed to respecting and empowering individuals so they remain active in their decision-making and personal choices, Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County earned accreditation from The Joint Commission in 2014. It was selected in 2016, 2017 and 2020 for the prestigious Hospice Honors program of HEALTHCAREfirst and Deyta Analytics, recognizing hospices providing the highest level of quality as measured from the caregiver’s point of view.