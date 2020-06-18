Adena renews focus on tobacco-free facilities

CHILLICOTHE – Adena Health System is dedicated to providing its patients, visitors, physicians, caregivers and volunteers with a safe and healthy environment. As a proponent of health and wellness for the communities in its nine-county service region, Adena announced its refocus toward being 100% smoke- and tobacco-free on all its properties with policy enforcement effective immediately.

“We know that smoking and the use of tobacco products at any of our hospitals, health centers and clinics is detrimental to the health and safety of our patients, staff and visitors,” said Adena President and CEO Jeff Graham. “As an organization, Adena supports an environment where everyone who visits us for care or works to take care of our patients is supported in all efforts to live tobacco-free; and is not exposed to the harmful effects of tobacco use and secondhand smoke while they are on any of our campuses.”

Adena advocates the U.S. Surgeon General’s findings that tobacco use in any form, active and passive, is a significant health hazard. The Health System further supports the findings of the American Hospital Association that recommends hospitals “serve as a role model of health for the community.”

Additionally, based on a recent Community Health Needs Assessment, smoking and tobacco use ranks among the highest in the state, and is a leading contributor of related health conditions and death.

Graham added, “This is not a new initiative for the health system. In 2008, Adena implemented a smoke- and tobacco-free policy. With the Coronavirus especially, we have been reminded how important it is to protect the safety, health and well-being of our communities when it comes to all respiratory illnesses. The decision to prohibit smoking and tobacco-use at all Adena facilities aligns with many other hospitals, health systems and businesses worldwide in choosing to provide healthier environments for their patients, visitors and employees. This is the ideal time to champion this initiative, and put its renewed focus at the forefront.”

Adena Health System’s Smoke- and Tobacco-Free policy prohibits all smoking and the use of all tobacco:

· In all Adena Health System owned, leased, satellite, and affiliated buildings where Adena employees work;

· On all Adena Health System owned or leased grounds;

· In all Adena Health System owned, leased or rented vehicles, on or off Adena grounds;

· In any personal vehicle parked on Adena Health System owned, leased and affiliated property/parking lots; and

· At all events hosted or organized by Adena Health System.

Adena has help available for tobacco users who are interested in quitting. Assistance is available through a Smoking Cessation Program, or your primary care physician can develop a treatment option that will work for you. If you do not have a primary care provider, call 740-779-FIND (3463) to make an appointment with one near you. Adena also offers a nationally recognized free lung cancer screening program for some current and former smokers.

For more about Adena Health System’s Smoke and Tobacco-Free policies and programs, visit adena.org/TobaccoFree.