Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:

June 3

True North #757, 12320 U.S. Route 35 N.W., Jeffersonville. Standard inspection. Violations/ comments: the handwashing sink located near the warewashing sink was found cluttered with cleaning supplies, such as the mop bucket. Handwashing sinks must be free of clutter and easily accessible. The store manager removed the items from around the sink during the inspection. Stained ceiling tiles found inside of the women’s restroom. If there is a leak, it is recommended to have the leak repaired, and then change the ceiling tiles. Nonfood contact surfaces must be constructed to allow easy cleaning. The sales floor shelves were found with dust accumulation. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation. Hot water was unavailable at the handwashing sinks located in the restrooms. Hot water of at least 100 degrees Fahrenheit must be provided at all handwashing sinks. Water stains found in the cabinet located under the food station dump sink along with a strong sewer odor. Plumbing systems must be maintained in good repair. It is recommended to have a commercially certified plumber investigate the potential source of sewer gas and any leaks present.

Pizza Hut — Popeyes Chicken, 12403 U.S. Route 35 N.W., Jeffersonville. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/ comments: Utensils and food equipment were found stored on the clean utensil rack with food residue on them. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned and sanitized to prevent contamination. A container of green beans were reheated to 120 degrees Fahrenheit. Commercially processed to eat food must be reheated to at least 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Perishable food reheated for hot hold must be reheated to 165 degrees Fahrenheit or higher to kill harmful organisms. These food items were reheated to 100 degrees Fahrenheit immediately. Some of the clean food equipment stored on the shelf were found with food residue. Clean utensils or food equipment must be stored in a way to prevent contamination. Food equipment found stored stacked while wet. After cleaning and sanitizing, equipment must be air dried. An accumulation of ice found on the walk-in freezer ceiling and fan guards and inside the reach-in freezer located across from fryers. All equipment must be maintained in good repair. Coolers and freezers were found with soil accumulation, especially the walk-in. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation. Also, the storage racks had soil accumulation. The floors and walls throughout the facility, other than the dining area, were found with soil accumulation. The facility must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them cleaned. Critical Control Point: time/ temperature controlled safety food — failed to reheat properly. Protection from contamination — unclean dishes and failed to prevent dishes from being recontaminated.

Our Place Restaurant, 827 E. Market St. Standard inspection and follow-up. Violations/ comments: all perishable food items observed are now properly date marked. Thank you.

Travel Center of America – Jeff East, 12403 State Route 35 N.W., Jeffersonville. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/ comments: (retail store area) stained ceiling tiles found near the walk-in freezer. Non-food contact surfaces must be easily cleanable. Also, a leak is present. It is recommended to repair all leaks, then replace the ceiling tile. According to the manager, the stain was from a previous leak which has been repaired. The sales floor shelves were found with dust accumulation. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation. Changes were made to the soft-service area. Donuts are now prepackaged, and the roller hot dogs and sausages are no longer available. Cup lids are also now prepackaged. Restaurant area: the restaurant area is temporarily closed until further notice. Critical Control Point: no critical violations found at this time. The person in charge displayed good knowledge of critical control points. Thank you.

Fairfield Inn and Suites, 11349 Allen Road N.W., Jeffersonville. Standard inspection. Violations/ comments: no breakfast food items observed in dining area. According to the manager, breakfast will no longer be served until further notice. She also stated that the facility may not reopen for breakfast, and she will update the Fayette County Public Health department with any changes.

Hampton Inn, 11484 Allen Road N.W., Jeffersonville. Standard inspection. Violations/ comments: the breakfast area was completely closed off to the public. According to the manager, the area will remain closed until further notice and stated that the facility is considering other alternatives for guests. A standard inspection was not able to be completed at this time.