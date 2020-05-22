Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:

May 14

Family Dollar #22673, 70 Washington Square. Standard inspection. Violations/ comments: dented cans found in the canned good aisle on the shelves. Food packages must be in good condition to protect the food from contaminants. The dented cans observed were removed from the shelves immediately, and it was recommended to the store manager to inspect all cans for dents. The following items were found with soil accumulation: the food shelves (especially where the chips and soda are stored), and the food reach-in coolers. Non-food contact surfaces and equipment must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation. The restrooms were also found with soil accumulation in the handwashing sinks, walls and floors. The storage room was found with soil accumulation and cluttered through out. The main sales-floor found with soil accumulation, especially near equipment such as the coolers. The facility must be maintained in a state of good repair and cleared as often as necessary to keep it clean.

May 7

Family Dollar Store #27380, 300 State St., Jeffersonville. Standard inspection. Violations/ comments: procedures for vomit and diarrhea events were unavailable. The establishment must have written procedures for their employees regarding vomit and diarrhea clean up. Stained ceiling tiles found in main sales-floor area. Soil accumulation found in the storage room and restrooms. The facility must be maintained in a state of good repair and cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean. The facilities current retail food establishment license was not displayed or available.

Winners Jeffersonville Market, 10 W. High St., Jeffersonville. Standard inspection. Violation/ comments: an accumulation of ice found on the walk-in freezer floor, shelves and ceiling. All equipment must be maintained in a state of good repair. Also the meat cooler found at 50 degrees Fahrenheit and tagged to cease use. Stained ceiling tiles found in the restrooms, storage room and main sales-floor area. The facility must also be maintained in a state of good repair. The facility’s probe thermometer was reading at 20 degrees Fahrenheit inside of the meat cooler, and the digital thermometer was inoperable. The temperature within the cooler measured above 50 degrees Fahrenheit in the hot dog section. Deli meat and other meat products were found at 50 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Perishable food at a cold holding state must be at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below to limit the growth of pathogens.

Walgreens #12372, 1240 Columbus Ave. Standard inspection. Violations/ comments: trash found on the ground surrounding the outdoor trash receptacle. Effective cleaning must be facilitated around the receptacles to minimize trash accumulation and rodent attraction. A hole in the wall found in restroom, and mop closet. The mop sink and closet were found with soil accumulation. The facility must be maintained in a state of good repair and cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean. One out of three light bulbs inside of the walk-in cooler were operating, therefore the light intensity was very low. The light intensity must be at least 10-foot candles for proper cleaning and easy visibility. Food items found expired were placed in the storage room for credit.