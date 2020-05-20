Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:

May 7

Wendy’s, 10060 Carr Road, Jeffersonville. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/ comments: the frosty mix inside of the frosty machine near the handwash sink were at 45 degrees Fahrenheit. Perishable food in a cold holding state must be at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below to limit the growth of pathogens. The frosty machine is not working properly by maintaining safe temperatures, therefore the unit must be inspected and repaired prior to continue usage. The store manager shut the machine down immediately and stated the machine will not be used until repaired.

Pilot Travel Center #678, 9935 State Route 41, Jeffersonville. Standard inspection and Process Review (RFE). Violations/ comments: several perishable food items found post seven-day limit inside of the stand-up double door cooler and pizza preparation cooler. All foods kept in a retail food establishment more than 24 hours must be date marked. Refrigerated perishable foods must be discarded in seven days to minimize the growth of pathogens. Some of the food items within these coolers were found without date markings. The person-in-charge discarded containers of turkey sausage gravy, chicken and sliced cheese during the inspection. The walk-in cooler is no longer functioning properly. According to the manager, the cooler is in the progress of being repaired. Bread was the only found item stored inside the cooler. The accumulation found on the floor and shelves within the walk-in freezer. It was recommended to have this unit inspected and repaired if necessary. Both of these coolers are located inside of the facility in the rear. All equipment must be maintained in a state of good repair. The following items were found with soil accumulation and need to be cleaned more frequently. Cappuccino machine, the machine, and handwashing sink located in the kitchen. Nonfood contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation. A leak from the ceiling found in the hallway near the showers. Stained ceiling tiles found in the hallway near the showers. Stained ceiling tiles found in the storage room and main sales floor area. Areas found with soil accumulation were: the floor of the walkway leading to dumpsters and the walk-in cooler floor under the shelves. The facility must be maintained in a state of good repair and cleaned as often as necessary to keep them cleaned.

May 6

Ranchers Roast Beef, 501 S. Elm St. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations / comments: the kitchen handwash sink was filled with office supplies and other miscellaneous items. A handwashing sink must be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use. The manager removed these items during the inspection. There were boxes of food found on the freezer floor. Food must be protected from contamination by storing the food at least six inches above the floor. Several food containers found stacked while wet and stored on the clean ware storage shelf. After cleaning and sanitizing, equipment and utensils must be air dried. Several cracked food containers found on clean ware-rack sink. Food contact surfaces must be free of cracks, smooth and easily cleanable. Rusted shelves found inside of the walk-in cooler. Non-food contact surfaces must be constructed to allow easy cleaning. Soil accumulation found on the fan guards inside the reach-in cooler. Nonfood contact surfaces must be cleaned as often as necessary to prevent soil accumulation. According to the owner, the handwashing sink faucet located in the women’s restroom is leaking. Plumbing fixtures must be maintained in a state of good repair. Critical control point inspection: the kitchen handwashing sink was not accessible for employees’ use and must be accessible at all times.