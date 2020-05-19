Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County named an honors recipient

Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County has been named a 2020 Hospice Honors recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of billing and coding services, CAHPS surveys and advanced analytics.

Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County earned the distinction by scoring above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Performance Score on 20 of the evaluated questions in the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) Survey.

This prestigious annual review recognizes agencies that continuously provide the highest level of quality care as measured from the caregiver’s point of view. It acknowledges the highest performing agencies by analyzing the performance of the CAHPS hospice survey satisfaction measures.

“We are excited to recognize the 2020 Hospice Honors recipients for their hard work and dedication to providing exceptional care,” said Misty Skinner, executive vice president of services at HEALTHCAREfirst. “I congratulate Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County on its success in achieving this highest of honors.”

Award criteria were based on Hospice CAHPS survey results for an evaluation period of October 2018 through September 2019. Award recipients were identified by evaluating performance on a set of 24 quality indicator measures. Performance scores were aggregated from all completed surveys and were compared on a question-by-question basis to a National Performance Score calculated from all hospices contained in the HEALTHCAREfirst’s Hospice CAHPS database.

Hospice Honors recipients include those hospices scoring above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Performance Score on 20 of the evaluated questions. To learn more about the Hospice CAHPS survey program and the Hospice Honors awards, visit www.healthcarefirst.com.

Tammy Bobbitt, interim executive director of Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County, credits the interdisciplinary team of physicians, nurses, personal care specialists, social workers, chaplains, bereavement counseling professionals and volunteers working together to meet the needs of patients and their families. With an office located in Washington Court House, Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County serves patients in Fayette County and the surrounding area.

“We are committed to our mission of celebrating the lives of those we have the privilege of serving by providing superior care and superior services to each patient and family,” Bobbitt said. “Our integrated team approach ensures continuous and personal care for each patient, wherever they call home.”

Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County, an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, was founded in 1987 as a community hospice to affirm life and provide comfort, symptom management and support in physical, mental and spiritual aspects when there is a life-limiting illness. Committed to respecting and empowering individuals so they remain active in their decision-making and personal choices, Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County earned accreditation from The Joint Commission in 2014. It was selected in 2016, 2017 and 2020 for the prestigious Hospice Honors program of HEALTHCAREfirst and Deyta Analytics, recognizing hospices providing the highest level of quality as measured from the caregiver’s point of view.