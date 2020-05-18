Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:

May 8

Game On, 202 E. Court St. Pre-licensing inspection. Violations/ comments: the facility is well kept. All food temperatures were within the safe zone. The person-in-charge is knowledgeable about the critical control points however, only has a level one certification. Class three and four facilities must have at least one person trained in level two. The person-in-charge stated that she is in the process of obtaining her level two certification. No other violations present, and they are okay to operate.

Winner’s Jeffersonville Market, 10 W. High St., Jeffersonville. Follow-up inspection. Violations/ comments: the meat cooler is now reading at 40 degrees Fahrenheit. According to the store manager, the repair man discovered a clogged system which was keeping the air within the cooler to circulate improperly. The cooler is now safe to store perishable food items.

May 6

Jeffersonville Travel Center BP #6, 304 State St., Jeffersonville. Standard inspection. Violations/ comments: the handwashing sink located in the storage room was found cluttered with cleaning supplies and not easily accessible. All handwashing sinks must be easily accessible for employees at all times. No thermometer provided for the True deli cooler. Thermometers must be provided for all temperature control units. The following areas were found with soil accumulation: fan guards in the beer cooler, the walk-in cooler floor, the handwash sink and ware washing three-compartment sink. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation.

220 State St., Inc., 220 State St., Jeffersonville. Standard inspection. Violations/ comments: uncooked pizzas found at 52 degrees Fahrenheit inside of the reach-in cooler behind the sandwich station. Perishable food in a cold holding state must be at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below to limit the growth of pathogens. The person-in-charge discarded the pizzas during the inspection. The reach-in-cooler behind the sandwich station was also reading at 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Equipment must be maintained in a state of good repair. This cooler may not be used to store perishable food until repaired, reinspected and deemed safe to use. The sales-floor shelves and cabinets under the soda machine were found with soil accumulation. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation.

Arbys #6297, 311 State St., Jeffersonville. Standard inspection. Violations/ comments: the fan guards inside of the walk-in cooler and the ceiling fixtures for the food preparation sinks were found with soil accumulation. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned as often as necessary to prevent soil accumulation. The hoses for the soda machine located in the dining room area were found stored down inside of the funnel rather than above the tunnel to create an air gap. A direct connector may not exist between the sewage system and a food equipment drain. The store manager was notified.

Dollar General #2047, 1821 Columbus Ave. Standard and 30-day inspections. Violations/ comments: the paper product shelves were found rusted. Non-food contact surfaces must be constructed to allow easy cleaning. The following areas or items were found with soil accumulation: the coolers, storage room floor, the main sales-floor and restroom (walls, floors, door). Nonfood contact surfaces must be cleaned as often as necessary to prevent soil accumulation. Several sales-floor aisles were found cluttered with supplies. Inside the restroom, there were broken floor titles, missing ceiling tiles and stained ceiling tiles. The facility must be maintained well and remain in good repair.