FCMH to celebrate 70th birthday

On May 8, Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) will celebrate its 70th birthday and is asking the community to help with a celebration of a different sort.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the scheduled events around the important date had to be cancelled. In order to mark the occasion, FCMH Business Development Leader Whitney Gentry is asking the community to send birthday cards or notes of encouragement.

“It’s unfortunate that we aren’t able to have a public celebration of the contributions FCMH has made to the community over the years, but we hope we have a lot of grateful patients out there who will send a card or note to encourage our staff during this unprecedented time.”

Gentry asks for mail to be sent by May 6 to:

Marketing Dept.

Fayette County Memorial Hospital

1430 Columbus Avenue

Washington Court House OH 43160

All the cards and notes received will be hung in the hospital halls for staff to read.

“FCMH has been a landmark in the community since its opening 70 years ago. I hope the community will help us mark this historic occasion,” said Gentry.

