Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:

Feb. 21

Giovanni’s, 215 West Court St. Follow-up inspection. Violations/ comments: the hand wash sinks are now accessible. The over-all cleanliness of the facility has greatly improved. Thank you.

The Rusty Keg, 1801 Columbus Ave. Follow-up inspection. Violations/ comments: all food observed were properly date marked and perishable items were still within the seven day time frame. All utensils and equipment observed were now smooth and easily cleanable. According to management, the spatulas were discarded and are in the process of being replaced with new spatulas. The floor is now clean. Thank you.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 342 W. Court St. Follow-up inspection. Violations/ comments: the pop nozzles are now clean. The green beans and macaroni were at 136 degrees Fahrenheit, therefore within the state temperature zone. The overall cleanliness of the facility has improved. Thank you.

Court House Manor, 555 N. Glenn Ave. Follow-up inspection. Violations/ comments: the drinking glasses in Derby Kitchenette are now clean. The ice machines are cleaner however, it was recommended to management to have them cleaned more thoroughly with special attention to the detachable parts.

Feb. 20

Kroger N-822, 548 Clinton Ave. Follow-up inspection. Violations/ comments: the raw meat stored in the meat cases are now properly divided to prevent cross contamination. Sanitizer in the three compartment sinks in Starbucks and meat department were initially undetected. Once the water pressure was increased in Starbucks, the sanitizer was detected however, not in the meat department. The sanitizer systems must be adjusted or repaired. Until repaired, staff must manually apply sanitizer and test the concentration for these areas. Food contact surfaces must be sanitized before use and after being cleaned. All food observed were covered and protected from contamination. Food containers observed were now found protected from contamination. The duct tape is no longer on the Ecolab sanitizer dispensing box. Test strips are now available and accurate. The overall cleanliness has improved. The employee restrooms sinks are now provided with hot water of at least 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Water pressure is now provided at the deli hand washing sink located near the warewash sink. The overall cleanliness of the employee restrooms has also improved. The only Ecolab sanitizer equipment that is working properly now is located in the bakery department.

Little Caesars Pizza, 105 N Hinde St. Follow-up inspection. Violations/ comments: the water is now provided at all sinks. The facility is okay to reopen.

NRAG, LLC DBA Dunkin Express, 700 Campbell St. Follow-up inspection. Violations/ comments: the cutting boards still have not been replaced or resurfaced. According to manager, it is scheduled to be resurfaced by Feb. 22. The sales-floor shelves and reach in cooler shelves are now clean. The storage room near the three compartment sink is also clean. The reach-in freezer and pizza cooler are not holding proper temperatures. All equipment must be maintained in a state of good repair. If they can no longer be repaired, they must be removed from the premises.

J’s Corner Bar and Grill, 1492 Yeoman Road. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/ comments: a few food containers stored on the clean equipment racks were found with food residue. These items were removed and rewashed during the inspection. A few pans found stored stacked on shelf while wet. After cleaning and sanitizing, utensils and equipment must air dry. A few plastic food containers were found cracked. Food contact surfaces must be free of cracks, smooth and easily cleanable to prevent contamination. Knowledge and responsibility: the person in charge is certified in food safety and knowledgeable about critical control points however, two critical violations were present. The bar cooler handles are wrapped in duct tape. Non-food contact surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable. The following areas were found with soil accumulation: beer cooler behind bar, floor under pop machine, mop sink area, floor under stove. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned as often as necessary to prevent soil accumulation.

Giovanni’s, 215 West Court St. Follow-up inspection. Violations/ comments: large equipment bin found stored in front of the hand wash sink. Hand wash sinks must remain clutter-free and easily accessible. This is a repeat violation. The fan guards inside of the walk-in cooler are now clean however, all other previous cleaning violations are still present. The following areas are still found with soil accumulation: walls in kitchen and storage room area, kitchen reach-in coolers, utensils/ food container rack located in storage area.