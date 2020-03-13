Local organizations respond to coronavirus

The following press releases from local organizations and entities were shared with the Record-Herald concerning their responses to the spread of the coronavirus:

Carnegie Public Library

Carnegie Public Library and Jeffersonville Branch Library are closely monitoring information about the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The health and safety of our customers and staff is a top priority.

Currently, both locations are open and operating under normal schedules however, in support of the efforts put forth by Governor DeWine and health care officials in our state and county, all programs and meeting room reservations at both library locations scheduled through the month of March are canceled.

This includes, but is not limited to, Toddler Time, Books & Blocks, and AARP Tax Aide. Currently, it is planned for all library programs and events to resume or be rescheduled beginning April 1. Community members with tax preparation appointments will be contacted by AARP Tax Aide.

Additionally, and in conjunction with our increased sanitation efforts, the Library will begin enforcing time limits on unattended children as well as children and minors not engaged in library or homework activities.

We may limit computer use when necessary to impose social distancing measures, and the library also reserves the right to ask those patrons who pose a health or safety risk to leave.

We thank you for your support in these efforts and apologize for any inconvenience they may cause. This decision was not made lightly and takes into consideration the health and safety of our staff and patrons, as well as the limitations of our library resources.

Everyone has a role to play in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and staying healthy. Please stay home and do not visit the library if you are exhibiting signs of the flu or if you are not feeling well. We invite you to explore everything we have to offer on our website. You can download eBooks and audiobooks on Overdrive, or use library databases. If you have questions, visit www.cplwcho.org or please call the library at 740-335-2540.

Community Action Commission of Fayette County — HEAP/ PIPP

Due to the State of Emergency declared by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to protect the well-being of Ohioans from the dangerous effects of COVID-19, policies requiring face-to-face interviews to complete certain Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) applications have been temporarily suspended.

Rules set in place by the Ohio Development Services Agency for households seeking Winter Crisis Program assistance, enrolling on the Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP) for the first time, and those households with incomes at or below 30 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines to complete in-agency applications will be suspended until further notice.

Applicants will not be required to complete an in-agency appointment but can opt to complete a phone interview.

While the agency will be open and accepting face-to-face appointments, households can instead choose to complete applications online, by hand delivery or mail to Community Action Commission of Fayette County, 1400 US 22 NW in Washington C.H., or by fax to 740-335-6802.

If submitting by fax, please indicate the total pages being faxed to ensure all are received. If you mail the application, please indicate if you are applying for Winter Crisis assistance.

The Winter Crisis Program season ends March 31. We encourage applicants to submit as soon as possible to meet the deadline.

Required documents: main applicant ID, Social Security numbers for all household members, proof of citizenship for all household members, documentation of all household income for the most recent complete 30 days (unless seasonally or self-employed which requires the most recent 12 months of income), most recent electric and gas bill, proof of disability if applicable. For households and household members with zero income, a self declaration of no income will be required with additional documentation.

All required documents should be submitted with the application.

Once the application has been received, staff will contact you to schedule a phone interview to finalize and discuss your benefit details.

Interested households can contact the agency directly at 740-335-7282 with questions or to obtain forms and requirements. A paper application can be accessed and submitted online at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov/, or at any agency location. Follow us on Facebook for more updates and information.

Fayette County Veterans Service Commission

In light of the COVID-19 outbreak it is our responsibility at the Fayette County Veterans Service Commission to take measures to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

We will continue to work with our veterans to help them obtain their eligible benefits they deserve however, we would like to have minimal risk and exposure to protect our heroes. Not only do we work with a unique population, but the majority of our veterans have weakened immune systems and/or are elderly.

We are asking that if you need our services at this time, please call the office at 740-335-1610 before coming in. We are going to try and do what we can to limit exposure to those we serve in hopes of protecting our veterans from unnecessary exposure. Thank you for your time and understanding!

Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS)

FRHS is committed to the health of our community, our employees and the animals in our care.

As the only animal welfare organization in Fayette and Ross counties investigating animal cruelty, we cannot cease operations. The animals need us, and there are too many lives depending on us.

We will continue to investigate animal cruelty and will continue to focus on animal adoptions to make room for more animals in need. At this time, all of our programs and services will continue to be provided, including our most utilized program during spring and summer, ‘Trap, Neuter and Return.’

Please note: There is no current evidence that pets can contract or transmit the virus. We ask that you also include care for pets in your emergency preparedness plan.

The FRHS maintains a high-level cleanliness and sanitation and are increasing the disinfection protocol, as well as encouraging all guests to wash their hands before entering the facility at the washing station provided. We ask that ill staff, visitors and volunteers please remain home.

Per the recommendation of the Ohio Department of Public Health and Governor DeWine regarding the ban on large gatherings, we will be postponing the Fur Ball until Sept. 19.

To maintain social distancing in our facility, we ask you to please only visit us to adopt or if you are participating in one of our programs. Otherwise, please contact us by phone at 740-335-8126.

Fayette County Family YMCA

As you are aware, Governor Mike DeWine held a press conference and announced several guidelines and mandates for Ohioans in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19. In light of his guidance and that of the Fayette County Health Department, the Y is implementing the following immediately:

All programs, except for our licensed infant through pre-K at Sugar Creek and School Age Child Care at the YMCA, are canceled immediately through Saturday, March 21. Guest passes are also not being sold at this time.

We will be abiding by the following recommendations and policies for licensed child care programs at least through April 3: not allowing a single program or center to serve more than 100 children at one time, restricting outside visitors to programs and centers, and doing periodic temperature screening of staff, visitors and children each day of operation with ear or forehead thermometers.

Children found with a temperature of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will be isolated under staff supervision and parents must pick up their child within one hour. Children may return after being symptom free for 48 hours without the aid of fever reducing medication. Those diagnosed with influenza A or B may not return to the center any sooner than five days from diagnosis.

For those uncomfortable with having their child in a child care program at this time, we will be revising our attendance/payment policy at least through April 3. We will not be charging parents for weeks their child does not attend through April 3 as long as the parent notifies us by the Monday of the week of service they will not be attending. This notice must be sent to jsells@sugar-creek.com and not to the classroom teacher.

Child Watch is closed through Saturday, March 21. We will not be enrolling new children into the School Age Child Care program at this time.

During this time period, children under the age of 12 may not be unattended in the YMCA facility. This means an adult must be supervising them. As a reminder, children under 10 are not permitted in the wellness center. Those ages 10-12 may use the wellness center when they have completed Pre-Teen Strength and Conditioning class.

Programs cancelled include: all group exercise classes, all swim lessons, all Silver Sneakers classes and Lunch and Learns, all youth sports — Futsal, Rookies Sports of All Sorts, and Sports Academies. Renew Church will not be having services at the YMCA this Sunday.

Personal training and private swim lessons may take place. Facilities, including the pool, will remain open as scheduled. Times that were reserved for programs in the pool, gymnasium and field house will now be open times. Please avoid socializing and gathering in lobbies, hallways and common areas.

Stay tuned to our website, social media and emails for updates. If you have additional questions, please feel free to reach out to our CEO, Doug Saunders, at dsaunders@faycoymca.org or 740-335-0477 ext 104.

