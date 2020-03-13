‘It’s All About Time’ email wellness challenge set for spring

Do you feel like you don’t have time to spend doing the things that are important to you? Or you just can’t get enough rest or the physical activity that you should? To work on these and other time related skills try joining Ohio State University Extension for their “It’s All About Time” Spring 2020 Email Wellness six-week challenge.

The Email Challenge connects participants with six weeks of tips, research, and resources to help navigate your life so that you can spend time on the things that are truly important to you. Sign up by going to this site: http://go.osu.edu/FayetteSp19 to answer a few short questions to get registered. In early April all registered will receive a pre-challenge message and then receive twice-weekly emails from April 6 to May 18, 2020. Participants will have access to a tracking log and optional resources available on the Ohio State University Extension Live Healthy Live Well Blog and Facebook pages. Pre-and Post-Challenge online surveys will be used to track participant progress and comments.

Join this award-winning group as they offer another chance to connect with adults who are interested in their wellness through email. “It’s All About Time” will challenge you to use your mealtime wisely, reduce your screen time, get in a little quality-time, and even a some me-time. This program is offered free and sponsored by Ohio State University Extension.

For additional information contact Pat Brinkman, Extension Educator, Family and Consumer Sciences, at brinkman.93@osu.edu or 740-335-1150.

