Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:

FEB. 19

Subway 35/71, Jeffersonville. Follow-up inspection. Violations/comments: The pop nozzles have not been replaced, according to person in charge the nozzles are soaked in sanitizer and still are not visibly clean, the nozzles must be replaced. A tunnel was installed and the drain hoses have been cut however the hoses are positioned below the flood level rim they’re fine no air gap is present. An air gap between the water supply inlet and the flood level rim of the plumbing fixture equipment of non-food equipment shall be at least twice the diameter of the water supply inlet and may not be less than one inch. The restroom sinks are still dirty, the facility must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them cleared.

Dragon Inn, 22 Washington Square. Standard and critical control point inspection. Violations/comments: Several food items inside of the walk-in cool and reach-in preparation cooler were found without date markings. All food kept in the establishment more than 24 hours must be date marked, these items were dated during the inspection. A can of raid found stored under the front counter hand wash sink, pesticides may only be applied by a commercial licensed applicator. The following areas were found with soil accumulation; kitchen floor, storage room door and walls. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation.

Nellies on the Corner, 202 E. Court Street. Follow-up inspection. Violations/comments: An employee health illness policy is now available. Thank you.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 342 W. Court Street. Standard and critical control point inspection. Violations/comments: The pop nozzles were found with an accumulation of soil residue as well as the area surrounding the nozzles, food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch to prevent contamination. The green beans were at 120 degrees in a hot holding state. Perishable food in a hot holding state must be at least 135 degrees or above to limit the growth of pathogens, the beans were reheated to 180 degrees immediately. The chemical storage shelves, chicken walk-in cooler, microwaves walls near fryers, the floor under equipment, kitchen ceiling, kitchen floor all were found with soil accumulation. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned as often as necessary to prevent soil accumulation. IV knowledge and responsibility; the person in charge is certified in food safety however critical violations were still present.