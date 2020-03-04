Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:

Feb. 19, 2020

The Rusty Keg, LLC, 1801 Columbus Ave. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/ comments: multiple hand-washing sinks were found without hand-washing signs for employees. A sign or poster that notifies food employees to wash their hands shall be provided at all hand-washing sinks used by food employees. A few food containers found in main kitchen coolers and walk-in cooler without date markings. All food kept within the establishment more than 24 hours must be date marked. These items were date marked during the inspection. Ham found inside of the food preparation cooler was found past the use by date. Perishable food must be discarded within seven days to prevent food-borne illness. The ham was immediately discarded by management. A few spatulas were found with jagged edges. Food contact surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable to prevent contamination. The kitchen floor under the kitchen appliances were found soiled. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned as often as necessary to prevent soil accumulation. Knowledge and responsibility: the person-in-charge is certified in food safety and knowledgeable about critical control points however, several critical violations were present.

Feb. 18, 2020

Eagles Wash C.H. #423, 320 Sycamore St. Standard inspection. Violations/ comments: no certifications in food safety were available and the person-in-charge is not knowledgeable about critical control points. The person-in-charge must ensure that employees are properly trained in food safety. Risk level three establishments must have at least one person trained in level two (management course). The white and tan upright refrigerator located in the back room were found with soil accumulation on inside and outside of refrigerators. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation. No air gap found for the ice holder plumbing fixture in bar area. An air gap between the water supply inlet and the flood level rim of the plumbing fixture equipment or non-food equipment must be at least twice the diameter of the water supply inlet and may not be less than one inch.The plumbing fixtures for the main ice machine and ice holder in back room are not visible. These must also have an air gap/ indirect drain for back flow prevention.

Streetside 62, 2007 Columbus Ave. Follow-up inspection. Violations/ comments: the miner is now clean to sight and touch. The water temperature for the dish-washing machine is now at 120 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the temperature gauge. The internal thermometer was at approximately 120 degrees Fahrenheit as well. The soda machine hose was found leading down into an over-flow bucket of water. An air gap between the water supply inlet and the flood level rim of the plumbing fixture equipment or non-food equipment must be at least twice the diameter of the water supply inlet and may not be less than one inch.

Giovannis, 215 West Court St. Follow-up inspection. Violations/ comments: the following areas were still found with soil accumulation: kitchen walls, storage room/ dish-washing room walls, reach-in coolers, fan guards, inside walk-in cooler internal shelves, reach-in cooler shelves. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation.

Taco Bell, 1215 Columbus Ave. Follow-up inspection. Violations/ comments: the food containers are now cleaned to sight and touch and easily cleanable, therefore free of cracks. Chemical sanitizer is now provided at the proper concentration. According to management, test strips are scheduled to arrive today. Thank you.

Little Caesars Pizza, 105 N Hinde St. Consultation. Violations/ comments: hot water unavailable at all sinks. According to manager/ person-in-charge, the hot water will not be fixed or available until Feb. 20. Hot water must be provided at all sinks. Hot water of at least 100 degrees Fahrenheit must be provided at all hand wash sinks to ensure proper hand-washing procedures. Without hot water at any of the sinks, the employees cannot effectively wash their hands. It was recommended to management to immediately close doors and lease operation until the hot water is restored. A board of health may suspend or revoke a retail food establishment license on determining that the license holder is in violation of any rules of the chapter, including a violation evidenced by documented failure to maintain sanitary conditions within the establishment.

Feb. 15,2018

Little Caesars Pizza, 105 N Hinde St. Complaint inspection and consultation. Violations/ comments: received notification via phone on Feb. 15 concerning no heat or hot water inside of Little Caesars restaurant. Spoke to manager who stated that maintenance was scheduled to come out that evening. It was recommended to management that staff members wash their hands, sanitize their hands and then use gloves until this issue has been resolved. On Feb. 16, the manager stated that maintenance would not be coming until Feb. 17 and confirmed that the staff was still washing and sanitizing hands and using gloves.