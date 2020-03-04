Adena Regional Medical Center recognized

CHILLICOTHE — Adena Regional Medical Center (ARMC), located in Chillicothe, has been named by Healthgrades™ as one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2020. The distinction places ARMC in the top 5 percent of more than 4,500 U.S. hospitals.

Healthgrades™ is the nation’s leading online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals; and assesses U.S. hospitals for superior clinical performance.

“Adena Regional Medical Center being named one of the nation’s top 250 hospitals is the result of the robust quality and safety program that we have implemented system wide, guiding Adena’s everyday clinical operations,” said Adena’s President and CEO Jeff Graham. “Our commitment is to offer comprehensive services close to where our patients live in our nine-county region. Being top of mind and our patients’ first choice for health care drives Adena’s commitment to quality and excellence. Having our efforts recognized at this level, by Healthgrades™ for the second consecutive year is a testament to the dedication to service and quality at ARMC and system wide.”

Recipients of Healthgrades™ America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award are recognized for overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of care. Over the 2020 study period (2016-2018), Adena and its 250 Best Hospital peers showed superior performance in clinical outcomes for patients across at least 21 of the 32 most common inpatient conditions and procedures, measured by objective performance data (risk-adjusted mortality and in-hospital complications).

“Sustaining a high level of care is challenging, and requires a hospital-wide commitment and a ‘patient-first’ culture. We applaud these elite hospitals on being recognized as the best in the nation,” said Brad Bowman, Chief Medical Officer at Healthgrades™. “With increasing awareness on the importance of hospital quality, this information is a vital resource for consumers when it comes to selecting a hospital for their specific care needs.”

The complete list of 2020 recipients can be viewed at https://www.healthgrades.com/quality/americas-best-hospitals-for-2020

From left to right, Adena Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Kirk Tucker, Vice President of Quality and Safety Rhett Holland and President and CEO Jeff Graham. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/03/web1_Adena_Healthgrades_Best_250_2020.jpg From left to right, Adena Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Kirk Tucker, Vice President of Quality and Safety Rhett Holland and President and CEO Jeff Graham. Courtesy photo