Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:

Feb. 26, 2020

Capuanas Courtview Delicatessen, 149 N Main St. Standard and 30-day inspections. Violations/ comments: several dry food containers located inside of the main kitchen area and storage room were found without labels. Containers holding food that were removed from it’s original package. Within a food establishment must be labeled. Food utensils and scoopers found stored inside of the dry food containers with the handles submerged inside of the food. In use food utensils must be stored with the handles positioned out of the food to protect from contamination. The storage room floor and staff restroom floor were found smooth or easily cleanable. The restroom was not provided with a covered waste receptacle or sanitary napkins.

Court House Manor, 555 N Glenn Ave. Follow-up inspection. Violations/ comments: all ice machines are now clean. Thank you.

Streetside 62, 2007 Columbus Ave. Follow-up inspection. Violations/ comments: the soda machine hose is now positioned properly, creating an air gap between plumbing fixtures. Thank you.

Feb. 25, 2020

Smokin Joes, 362 Bunkerhill Glendon Road. Standard inspection. Violations/ comments: no issues at time of inspection. Cooler 30 degrees Fahrenheit. No hot food at time of inspection. Q. sanitizer.